Big E Confronts Reigns, Becky Lynch's Heel Behavior, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

After successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Raw, Big E returned to SmackDown with the WWE Championship.

The powerhouse of The New Day immediately confronted Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline to kick off this week's show. Their segment led to Finn Balor and Big E facing The Usos.

Apollo Crews has been out of the spotlight in recent weeks, but he came roaring back when he attacked Shinsuke Nakamura and challenged him to a match for the IC title.

We also saw Toni Storm team up with Liv Morgan to face Carmella and Zelina Vega, and Bianca Belair was welcomed back to her hometown by Kane for a special presentation. Becky Lynch made sure The EST wouldn't forget this night.

Let's look at the biggest moments from this week's episode of SmackDown.