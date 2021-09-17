WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from September 17

2 of 4

Universal champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown tag team champions The Usos and Paul Heyman made their way to kick off the night’s festivities while Michael Cole and Pat McAfee narrated a recap of last week’s events.

Reigns encouraged Heyman to show the fans how to properly acknowledge him and the special counsel did just that, insisting The Head of the Table does not fear beast (Brock Lesnar) nor Demon (Finn Balor). “Brock Lesnar fears Roman Reigns,” Heyman exclaimed before Big E’s music interrupted and the new WWE champion entered to a thunderous ovation. Finn Balor followed and we had the seeds for the first match of the night: a tag team match pitting the babyfaces against The Usos in a non-title bout.

Big E and Balor dominated early in the contest until Jey Uso pulled the latter to the floor and Jimmy wiped him out with a tope suicida heading into the break. Balor eventually created separation back from the commercial and tagged Big E into the match.

The WWE champion exploded into the bout, laying waste to his longtime foes. Moments later, he delivered a Big Ending and Balor added a Coup de Grace en route to an impressive victory.

Result

Balor and Big E defeated The Usos

Grade

B+

Analysis

WWE did the right thing here by bringing Big E in for an appearance fresh of his WWE title win. The buzziest star in the company right now earned a huge pop from the fans, and justifiably so, as he joined Balor for a mostly fun and energetic tag match.

There is certainly an argument to be made that The Usos have achieved a certain level of stardom on Friday nights that should protect them in losses like this but too many will have them looking more like stooges that genuine backup to Reigns.

The biggest takeaway from this one was the manner in which the babyfaces were presented as equals. Neither got over or won the match at the expense of their partner and the result was a perfectly executed opener.