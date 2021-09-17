WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from September 17

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from September 17September 17, 2021
On the road to Extreme Rules, SmackDown rolled into Knoxville, Tennessee for an episode featuring a special homecoming for former women's champion Bianca Belair.
What did The EST have in store for her friends and family in attendance and, more importantly, did Becky Lynch make her presence felt ahead of their match at Extreme Rules?
The answer lied within a broadcast that also featured Roman Reigns' response to the announcement of a Universal Championship defense against Finn Balor at Extreme Rules and Seth Rollins' explanation for his actions against Edge on last week's show.
Match Card
- Roman Reigns appearance
- Bianca Belair's Homecoming
- Seth Rollins promo
- Rick Boogs vs. Robert Roode
Roman Reigns Starts the Show, Leads to Tag Team Opener
Universal champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown tag team champions The Usos and Paul Heyman made their way to kick off the night’s festivities while Michael Cole and Pat McAfee narrated a recap of last week’s events.
Reigns encouraged Heyman to show the fans how to properly acknowledge him and the special counsel did just that, insisting The Head of the Table does not fear beast (Brock Lesnar) nor Demon (Finn Balor). “Brock Lesnar fears Roman Reigns,” Heyman exclaimed before Big E’s music interrupted and the new WWE champion entered to a thunderous ovation. Finn Balor followed and we had the seeds for the first match of the night: a tag team match pitting the babyfaces against The Usos in a non-title bout.
Big E and Balor dominated early in the contest until Jey Uso pulled the latter to the floor and Jimmy wiped him out with a tope suicida heading into the break. Balor eventually created separation back from the commercial and tagged Big E into the match.
The WWE champion exploded into the bout, laying waste to his longtime foes. Moments later, he delivered a Big Ending and Balor added a Coup de Grace en route to an impressive victory.
Result
Balor and Big E defeated The Usos
Grade
B+
Analysis
WWE did the right thing here by bringing Big E in for an appearance fresh of his WWE title win. The buzziest star in the company right now earned a huge pop from the fans, and justifiably so, as he joined Balor for a mostly fun and energetic tag match.
There is certainly an argument to be made that The Usos have achieved a certain level of stardom on Friday nights that should protect them in losses like this but too many will have them looking more like stooges that genuine backup to Reigns.
The biggest takeaway from this one was the manner in which the babyfaces were presented as equals. Neither got over or won the match at the expense of their partner and the result was a perfectly executed opener.
Rick Boogs vs. Robert Roode
Rick Boogs, with Intercontinental champion King Nakamura, looked to continue his recent winning ways as he battled Robert Roode, accompanied by tag team partner Dolph Ziggler.
Boogs weathered the storm, overcoming a concentrated effort from the former NXT champion to score another impressive victory.
After the match, as the guitar-playing rock and roller joined Nakamura and commentator Pat McAfee for a celebration when Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez attacked from out of nowhere. They left the babyfaces lying before stomping Nakamura's crown. Crews delivered a trash-talking promo to end the segment.
Result
Boogs defeated Roode
Grade
C
Analysis
Crews and Azeez attacking post-match was a nice surprise considering it has felt for weeks like Crews was on his way back out of relevancy. His return to the IC title picture by way of his attack on Nakamura and Boogs at least keeps the talented performer on television, even if there is no intention for him to win the match.
Even with Nakamura holding the title, and Crews being a former champion, this all feels very much like a star-making vehicle for Boogs, who has seen his TV and ring time increase tenfold in recent weeks.
Seth Rollins Addresses Last Week's Match with Edge
Before Kevin Owens’ scheduled match with Happy Corbin, the heel attacked him, leaving him lying. The match never occurred.
Backstage, Kayla Braxton asked Paul Heyman about rumors surrounding Brock Lesnar potentially going to Raw in the WWE Draft. Big E popped up and got under the skin of the special counsel before The Usos attacked and left him lying.
Seth Rollins hit the ring to address his actions from last week, which left Edge in need of medical attention. The Architect feigned remorse only to ask the crowd what they thought was going to happen. Rollins blamed the fans for goading Edge into goading him. He recapped everything Edge put him through and how the fans reacted positively for it all.
Rollins said he saw fear in Edge’s eyes last week and for a moment, he felt sorry for him. That feeling has been etched in his mind and he can’t live with himself feeling sorry for someone like Edge. “For my own sanity, I have to finish you one way or another,” he said after issuing a challenge for one more match between them.
Grade
A
Analysis
Rollins may be the most underrated performer in WWE since making the jump to SmackDown. From his program with Cesaro to this run with Edge, he has cut extraordinary promos and has delivered in nearly every in-ring outing. He has been superb but has flown under the radar on a brand championed by his former Shield brethren.
The idea of a feud-ending third match between Rollins and Edge is mighty appealing based on their previous encounters and would enhance any card it appears on. Especially if Rollins brings the level of performance he has thus far in 2021.
The Big E-Usos stuff was fine and sets the stage for a potential showdown between The Bloodline and New Day, an easy pay-per-view main event if WWE plays its cards right.