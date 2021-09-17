AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 17

1 of 3

AEW kicked off this week's episode of Rampage with a big tag title bout between The Lucha Bros and the team of The Butcher and The Blade. As usual, Matt Hardy and Alex Abrahantes were there to support their respective teams.

Rey Fenix and The Blade started with a high-energy exchange of takedown attempts and counters. The Butcher came in and caught Fenix, but Penta el Zero Miedo came in to even the odds.

The champions had the upper hand for most of the match before the commercial break. The challengers took control during the break, but Fenix made a comeback as soon as the show returned.

The Blade used Penta's mask to tie him to the ring ropes so he and The Butcher could double-team Fenix. Penta took his mask off and covered his face so he could hit a superkick to save his partner and score the win.

Santana and Ortiz saved Lucha Bros from a beatdown by the entire HFO stable to end the segment.

Grade: B

Analysis

This was a good match with a lot of energy, but something was missing to make it great. It's hard to pinpoint what it was, but it felt like they were stuck in third gear for most of the match.

Penta taking off his own mask but covering his face to protect his identity was a fun way to end things. Luchadors value their masks as much as any title, so to see one remove it willingly is a rarity.

The Butcher looks like he spent his time on the bench getting himself in shape. You could see the big man showing more speed than he did this time last year.