AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 17

AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 17September 18, 2021
This week's AEW Rampage was filmed alongside Wednesday's episode of Dynamite, so spoilers have been out there for a few days but we are still here to cover all the action.
Miro put the TNT Championship on the line against Feugo Del Sol. Challengers usually have nothing to lose but in this case, Feugo put his new car on the line to entice Miro to agree to the match.
Anna Jay returned to action at the All Out pay-per-view, but this week saw the youngest member of The Dark Order next to -1 take on The Bunny in singles action.
We saw The Lucha Bros defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against the recently returned Butcher and his tag team partner, The Blade, and both Daniel Bryan and Kenny Omega spoke about their upcoming match.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Friday's show.
Lucha Bros vs. Butcher and Blade (AEW Tag Team Championships)
AEW kicked off this week's episode of Rampage with a big tag title bout between The Lucha Bros and the team of The Butcher and The Blade. As usual, Matt Hardy and Alex Abrahantes were there to support their respective teams.
Rey Fenix and The Blade started with a high-energy exchange of takedown attempts and counters. The Butcher came in and caught Fenix, but Penta el Zero Miedo came in to even the odds.
The champions had the upper hand for most of the match before the commercial break. The challengers took control during the break, but Fenix made a comeback as soon as the show returned.
The Blade used Penta's mask to tie him to the ring ropes so he and The Butcher could double-team Fenix. Penta took his mask off and covered his face so he could hit a superkick to save his partner and score the win.
Santana and Ortiz saved Lucha Bros from a beatdown by the entire HFO stable to end the segment.
Grade: B
Analysis
This was a good match with a lot of energy, but something was missing to make it great. It's hard to pinpoint what it was, but it felt like they were stuck in third gear for most of the match.
Penta taking off his own mask but covering his face to protect his identity was a fun way to end things. Luchadors value their masks as much as any title, so to see one remove it willingly is a rarity.
The Butcher looks like he spent his time on the bench getting himself in shape. You could see the big man showing more speed than he did this time last year.
The Bunny vs. Anna Jay
As Anna Jay made her entrance, The Bunny tried to attack her in the aisle. Anna was able to see it coming and hit her with a suplex on the floor.
When they got in the ring and the match got going, she continued to dominate The Bunny. As soon as she could, The Bunny began to target the shoulder that kept Anna Jay out of action for several months.
We returned from a commercial to see Anna Jay starting to show signs of life as she took The Bunny down for a two-count. She was able to get the win with a roll-up. The Bunny tried to attack her post-match, but Conti and Penelope Ford got involved.
Ford used a pair of brass knuckles to knock out both women.
Grade: C+
Analysis
This was a decent match that had a couple of sloppy moments but still managed to be entertaining from start to finish.
Anna Jay has a lot of potential for someone so young. If she can master giving promos, she will be set for life in this business.
As expected, The Bunny did a great job looking irate after the loss. She has perfect facial expressions for her character and people don't talk about it enough.
Miro vs. Feugo Del Sol (TNT Championship)
After giving a backstage interview with Mark Henry, Miro and Feugo made their way to the ring for this special title vs. car match.
The masked man went for a waistlock early, but Miro easily broke his grip and shook him off. He seemed to be playing with Fuego at first, but it quickly became clear he was frustrated by Fuego's unique style of offense and defense.
He caught the highflyer when he flew over the top rope, but Fuego was able to shove him into the ring post. He followed up with a hurricanrana from the apron to the floor.
We returned from a break to see Miro holding him in a bear hug. Fuego kept finding ways to get in offense, but Miro also kept finding ways to counter him.
The TNT champion delivered a brutal kick to the head to win the match and Fuego's new Hyundai. He put the car keys in Feugo's mouth and locked him in a submission to add insult to injury. Sammy Guevara ran down to make the save and send the crowd home happy.
Grade: B-
Analysis
The Redeemer was on defense a lot more than expected, but it helped the bout last longer and gave Fuego some momentum, even with a loss.
It looks like we are going to get Guevara vs. Miro for the TNT title at some point. This is a good way to go because it is a fresh feud between two guys who are very different wrestlers.
The only thing missing from this was seeing Miro beat up the car like a character in Street Fighter.