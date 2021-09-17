Preview and Predictions for Matchweek 5 of the 2021-22 Premier League Season

1 of 4

Sunday, September 19, 11:30 a. m. ET

Streaming: Peacock Premium

Out of the gate, both sides have been strong—Chelsea in particular. The addition of Romelu Lukaku, as we've stated many times, is a clear call to the rest of the league that Chelsea isn't resting on its Champions League success from a year ago and is fully focused on bringing the EPL title back to Stamford Bridge for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

And wouldn't you know it, the $135 million spent on Lukaku is already paying off, as the hulking Belgian has already netted three goals in three Premier League matches for the Blues. It goes without saying that he's not the same player he was when he left the club in 2014 and will be in contention for the EPL Golden Boot this year. Against a Spurs side that is weakened by a number of niggling injuries and quarantine regulations, he could be in line for another big performance for manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues' 1-0 win over Zenit St. Petersburg in the Champions League (in which Lukaku scored the lone goal) wasn't as convincing as some may have hoped, but Chelsea will take the three points and build on that success in a group that should see it advance rather easily. All told, it's been a perfect start to the season, and this fixture against Spurs is probably the toughest test yet.

As noted, Spurs come in a little banged up. What's more, the availability of Davinson Sanchez, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso remains up in the air. The trio have been training alone in Croatia after the international break, as a direct return to the UK from South America would have required 10 days of self-isolation in a hotel room. They are only expected to arrive on Saturday, and they could all be considered for the starting lineup Sunday because of Spurs' injury woes. However, Lo Celso and Romero could yet be disciplined by the club for reporting for international duty without permission.

The concerns run deeper than that for head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, as key attacker Heung-Min Son and defender Eric Dier missed Spurs' UEFA Conference League match against Rennes and could be out for this match against their London rivals. One thing Spurs have in their favor is the fantastic home atmosphere at their gem of a stadium, one that helped lift them to an opening-day 1-0 win over champions Manchester City. The home side will rely on that support if it is to propel beyond a superior Chelsea side.

Chelsea is just too strong, however, and will continue its unbeaten run to the season with another big three points.



Match Prediction: Chelsea 2, Tottenham Hotspur 0

