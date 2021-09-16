Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Big E, CM Punk and More

1 of 3

The most historic moment of Big E's professional life, the cash-in that earned him the WWE Championship Monday night on Raw, was reportedly decided on as late as Friday's SmackDown.

Steve Carrier of Ringside News said "We were told that the call to move up the WWE Title match was made 'shortly after Raw' last week. The choice for Big E's cash-in didn't come around until SmackDown's show at MSG."

Big E's victory Monday night was met with overwhelming positivity across social media and helped ignite a Raw brand that had been in the doldrums.

His win over Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship not only made history (Big E is just the sixth Black wrestler to capture that title) but also created a buzz for the flagship show just one week after it was beaten in the key 18-49 ratings demographic by AEW Dynamite.

Big E has been poised for success from the moment he left New Day a little more than a year ago. The former powerlifter had a big moment at Christmas, when he defeated Sami Zayn on SmackDown for the Intercontinental Championship and then added to his accomplishments with a Money in the Bank victory.

Now the top champion on the red brand, where he figures to become a permanent fixture, Big E has been handed the ball by WWE officials and should have the opportunity to run with it. His charisma, intensity and humor make him a well-rounded character while his in-ring work against athletes of all styles and sizes will result in quality work at the top of the card.