Reacting to B/R Wrestling Fans' Picks for Most Underused AEW and WWE StarsSeptember 16, 2021
Reacting to B/R Wrestling Fans' Picks for Most Underused AEW and WWE Stars
This week's question: Which AEW and WWE stars are currently being underused, misused or totally ignored?
Check out what the B/R community thought.
Chad Gable
"I honestly think that Chad Gable could be Kurt Angle 2.0. I know it's a super hot take but he is so underused that it's comical at this point." (@CMan9158)
While I absolutely agree that Gable is being underused, I am not sure he has shown me enough to say he would be as good as Angle was at his best.
He is an outstanding athlete with great agility and technical ability, but he hasn't displayed the same level of personality The Olympic Gold Medalist did during his heyday.
I think the tag team division is the perfect place for Gable, but he and Otis haven't been given the same opportunities as some of the other teams on SmackDown. In fact, they have been held back for some strange reason.
With Otis' popularity two years ago and Gable's physical ability, they could be the top team on either brand if WWE books them the right way. If they turned babyface and Otis returned to his fun-loving self, they would have a much better chance to get over.
Brian Cage
"In AEW, for me, it's Brian Cage." (@jamesbillings)
Cage has certainly cooled off in recent months. Ever since he and Team Taz broke up, he has struggled to find his place as a solo act.
Part of the problem is you can't just book him like any other wrestler. He is so physically dominant that booking him as anything less than a major threat doesn't work.
AEW obviously has other priorities in the world title picture, so Cage has sort of been left out to dry. He could chase the TNT Championship, but another powerhouse has that locked down right now.
While he is in a slump right now, I could see Cage eventually being more successful just because he is a rarity in AEW due to his massive physique and unreal agility for someone his size. The company is still only two years old, though, and it takes time to build up everyone who deserves it.
Ricochet
"Ricochet is the most misused wrestler of all time." (@gavito24)
While Ricochet has never shown the same kind of charisma as somebody like AJ Styles or Big E, he has more than enough physical ability to make up for it.
The way The One and Only has been used, especially in 2021, is bordering on criminal. When he has a chance to succeed, he always knocks it out of the park.
A tag team with someone a little more comfortable on the mic would help, but it shouldn't be necessary. WWE should have enough foresight to see how valuable he is.
If other promotions show interest, it wouldn't be surprising to see Ricochet leave when his contract is up. He knows his worth and probably gets tired of being booked so inconsistently.
Ethan Page
"All Ego Ethan Page." (@BlackHearts233)
I can definitely see why some people may think Ethan Page hasn't been used properly, but it feels like AEW has plans for him and Scorpio Sky and is just taking the slow approach.
All of this Dan Lambert stuff will eventually lead to something. What? I don't know, but it's going somewhere.
Page is one of those guys who had a following before AEW, but casual fans were likely unaware of who he was when he first debuted for the company in March.
I would like to see him and Sky used a little more often, but as long as he is getting regular TV time for these Lambert promos, I am willing to see where it goes.
Mia Yim
"Mia Yim. She got dumped in Retribution and when that failed, she and Slapjack got the short end of the stick." (@daddiodeville)
I don't get it. Mia Yim was over in NXT and has a lot of unique qualities. The fact that WWE has not found a good way to use her yet is depressing.
For those who don't know, Yim was moved to SmackDown and never made a single appearance before WWE quietly moved her back to Raw, where he is still waiting for her first match.
Unlike Gable and Ricochet, she already has the personality necessary to be a top star in her division. All she needs is a chance, but management seems unwilling to give it to her.
If Yim doesn't want to leave, she should seriously consider returning to NXT. Other than that, I'm not sure what it would take for her to get the opportunity she deserves.
Asuka
"They've already misused Asuka multiple times. I've lost faith." (@Booyaka)
Asuka has never been used the right way, but WWE has given her plenty of great wins and career moments, so it's tricky.
The Empress of Tomorrow is a former NXT, Raw, SmackDown and women's tag team champion. She has won Money in the Bank, the Royal Rumble and one season of Mixed Match Challenge. She has a great list of accolades already built up.
What WWE has failed to do is give her a sustained push where she is the main attraction. Even when she was a double champion on Raw, the company gave a lot more attention to Charlotte Flair.
Asuka has worked hard to learn English but is still at a point where her promos have to be short, so that has definitely held her back in some ways. I wouldn't say she has been misused like others we have discussed, but she certainly hasn't gotten the push she deserves.
Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin
For my personal pick, it came down to a tie between Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. They went from being the Raw tag team champions with The Hurt Business to irrelevancy in the blink of an eye.
The worst part was this had nothing to do with the talent of both men. They are two of the most versatile wrestlers on Raw, so their skills have never been in question.
WWE didn't have plans for them after Bobby Lashley and MVP sent them packing. Other than a short program with each other and a few random matches here and there, they haven't been used properly in months.
Now that Lashley has lost the WWE title, it would be great if he realized he needed someone to watch his back and reformed the group. There would be no downside to reuniting one of the best WWE factions in years.
Quick Takes
"Cesaro. He should be a main eventer gunning for world championships." (@rafyridardo)
The Swiss Superman has the look, skills and personality needed to be a top star. WWE overlooking him still boggles my mind.
"Angel Garza has the potential to be the next Eddie Guerrero." (@AcesAnd8s)
While I have yet to see Guerrero-levels of charisma and skill, Garza has shown a lot of potential. He is still young at 28, so he has plenty of time to grow and improve. In five years, he could be one of WWE's best, but that would require the company to give him a real push for more than a week.
"Keith Lee." (@MgoblueBayBay)
Some of Keith Lee's absence in recent months was due to not being cleared to compete. Let's hope he is healthy and gets the push he deserves.
"The Viking Raiders. Raw has a solid tag team division that is underutilized." (@TyloKai)
When WWE held the Tag Team Turmoil match last week, we saw how good the Raw tag team division could be if the company put a little more effort into it. The Viking Raiders are just one of a handful of teams who could be great given the chance.
"Liv Morgan and Jeff Hardy." (@SMACKDOWN1FTW)
These are two names I would love to see win some titles sometime soon. Hardy has been to the top of the mountain, but Morgan has been booked terribly for most of her WWE career. It's really sad when you look at how much she has improved over the past couple of years.