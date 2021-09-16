Reacting to B/R Wrestling Fans' Picks for Most Underused AEW and WWE Stars

1 of 8

"I honestly think that Chad Gable could be Kurt Angle 2.0. I know it's a super hot take but he is so underused that it's comical at this point." (@CMan9158)

While I absolutely agree that Gable is being underused, I am not sure he has shown me enough to say he would be as good as Angle was at his best.

He is an outstanding athlete with great agility and technical ability, but he hasn't displayed the same level of personality The Olympic Gold Medalist did during his heyday.

I think the tag team division is the perfect place for Gable, but he and Otis haven't been given the same opportunities as some of the other teams on SmackDown. In fact, they have been held back for some strange reason.

With Otis' popularity two years ago and Gable's physical ability, they could be the top team on either brand if WWE books them the right way. If they turned babyface and Otis returned to his fun-loving self, they would have a much better chance to get over.