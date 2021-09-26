Becky Lynch Retains Women's Title Via DQ After Sasha Banks Attacks Bianca Belair

Credit: WWE.com

Becky Lynch retained the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday, following a disqualification finish to her title match with Bianca Belair.

Sasha Banks interrupted the proceedings and attacked The EST of WWE as she had Lynch in position for the K.O.D., forcing the referee to call for the bell.

The Boss also set her sights on the titleholder and was ultimately the last woman standing in the ring.

After being out for more than a year after announcing her pregnancy and giving birth to her daughter, Lynch made a shocking return at SummerSlam in August, replacing Banks as Belair's opponent.

The EST seemed both shocked and excited to see The Man back in the fold, and after Lynch took out Carmella, she challenged Belair to a title match. She quickly accepted but let her guard down, and The Man took advantage.

Lynch offered her hand to Belair in the form of what looked to be a respectful handshake, but when The EST took her rival's hand, The Man used it as an opportunity to take a cheap shot.

The Irish Lass Kicker then hit Belair with the Man-handle Slam and pinned her to win the SmackDown Women's Championship in less than 30 seconds.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Belair acknowledged in the weeks that followed that she made a mistake and wouldn't lose her focus so easily the next time, although Lynch seemingly tried to avoid a rematch.

When The EST challenged The Man on the SmackDown after SummerSlam, she declined. Belair then had to beat Liv Morgan, Carmella and Zelina Vega in a Fatal 4-Way to become the No. 1 contender.

Lynch continued to turn down Belair's rematch requests until WWE officials Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce made it clear she would have to defend the title against The EST at Extreme Rules.

Still, The Man tried to avoid signing the contract and even lashed out at the fans, but she eventually signed on the dotted line to make her match against Belair for the PPV official.

While there was some trepidation among fans about WWE turning Lynch heel and beating Belair in seconds at SummerSlam, the aftermath seemed to suggest both Superstars were thriving in their respective roles.

Lynch may have thought she would dispatch of one challenger at Extreme Rules. Instead, she now has two stars gunning for the gold in Banks and Belair.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).