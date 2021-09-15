Seahawks Players Who Deserve More Snaps in Week 2September 15, 2021
Seahawks Players Who Deserve More Snaps in Week 2
The Seattle Seahawks had to wait an extra year to see what their second-round pick from the 2020 NFL draft could do on the gridiron.
Darrell Taylor proved why he was chosen with the 48th overall pick last year in the team's Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Taylor produced a pair of tackles and two quarterback hits in a limited amount of time on the field. That small sample size should earn him more snaps in the coming weeks.
Offensively, Seattle has to adjust its game plan because of injuries to running back Rashaad Penny and wide receiver Dee Eskridge.
DeeJay Dallas and Freddie Swain did not play much in Week 1, but they should be asked to complement the stars at their respective positions beginning with the Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
Darrell Taylor
Taylor's addition to the pass rush could be a massive boost for the Seahawks this season.
The 2020 second-round pick was productive enough in his 26 snaps on Sunday to earn more playing time moving forward.
Taylor was one of three Seattle players with multiple quarterback hits. Rasheem Green and Benson Mayowa were the others.
Green and Mayowa both played more snaps than Taylor, who saw the field in 34 percent of the defensive snaps. He was also on the field for 12 special teams plays.
Taylor could have a larger impact on the Seattle defense in Week 2 since he faces a Tennessee offensive line that conceded five sacks to Chandler Jones in Week 1.
Of course, none of the Seattle pass-rushers are on Jones' individual level, but the high output from the Arizona Cardinals player created a path to success they can follow.
DeeJay Dallas
Seattle needs to find a reliable backup to Chris Carson.
Dallas should receive the audition for the part in Week 2 since Penny went down with a calf injury in Week 1.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Penny "will be shut down for a few weeks" because of the calf problem.
That opens the door for Dallas, who had one carry for five yards on Sunday, to provide the Seahawks with some depth at the position.
Dallas will likely not have a massive stat line in Week 2, but if he plays well in the snaps he gets, it should make the Seahawks staff feel better about their prospects at running back.
Dallas recorded over 30 rushing yards and a touchdown in Weeks 7 and 8 of the 2020 season. If Seattle gets something similar out of him in the coming weeks, it should take some pressure off Carson to carry the entire workload.
Freddie Swain
Swain produced a similar stat line as Dallas in Week 1.
The backup wide receiver earned one carry that he took for five yards. He was targeted once in the passing game behind DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Eskridge.
Eskridge made two catches, but he also suffered a concussion in his NFL debut that could keep him out of the Week 2 contest.
That should allow Swain to receive more than the 23 snaps he earned in the season opener. He could be utilized as a deep threat or an extra red-zone option.
Swain had multiple catches in four games during his rookie campaign. Week 2 could give him the opportunity to prove what he can do in a supporting role for Metcalf and Lockett.
Swain should only have two or three catches, but if he does the little things, like blocking and route running, properly, he could carry more value inside the offense.
At some point in the season, Swain could be called on to make a few big plays if Metcalf and Lockett are covered up. For Week 2, the goal for him should be to catch his small amount of targets and make an impact in every facet of the offensive game.