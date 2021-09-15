Seahawks Players Who Deserve More Snaps in Week 2

0 of 3

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks had to wait an extra year to see what their second-round pick from the 2020 NFL draft could do on the gridiron.

Darrell Taylor proved why he was chosen with the 48th overall pick last year in the team's Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Taylor produced a pair of tackles and two quarterback hits in a limited amount of time on the field. That small sample size should earn him more snaps in the coming weeks.

Offensively, Seattle has to adjust its game plan because of injuries to running back Rashaad Penny and wide receiver Dee Eskridge.

DeeJay Dallas and Freddie Swain did not play much in Week 1, but they should be asked to complement the stars at their respective positions beginning with the Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.