Bills Players Who Deserve More Snaps in Week 2

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills' wide receiver depth chart is one of the toughest positional units to gain ground in across the NFL.

Even though Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley are in front of him, Gabriel Davis proved in the Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers that he deserves more time on the field.

He hauled in the lone touchdown produced by the AFC East favorite in Week 1 and was targeted by Josh Allen on five occasions.

Davis achieved his Week 1 totals while playing just over half of the offensive snaps. Diggs, Sanders and Beasley all played over 90 percent of them.

The second-year wideout is not the only Bills player who needs to see the field more, but he could be the most important name that fits into that category.