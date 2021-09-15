Bills Players Who Deserve More Snaps in Week 2

Bills Players Who Deserve More Snaps in Week 2September 15, 2021
The Buffalo Bills' wide receiver depth chart is one of the toughest positional units to gain ground in across the NFL.
Even though Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley are in front of him, Gabriel Davis proved in the Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers that he deserves more time on the field.
He hauled in the lone touchdown produced by the AFC East favorite in Week 1 and was targeted by Josh Allen on five occasions.
Davis achieved his Week 1 totals while playing just over half of the offensive snaps. Diggs, Sanders and Beasley all played over 90 percent of them.
The second-year wideout is not the only Bills player who needs to see the field more, but he could be the most important name that fits into that category.
Gabriel Davis
Davis will likely not match the number of snaps given to Diggs, Sanders or Beasley, but he at least needs to be on the field more than he was in Week 1.
The 22-year-old clearly has the trust of Allen. He caught a pair of passes on five targets, and one of those two receptions came in the end zone.
The second-year player only had more than four receptions once in his rookie season, but he still made an impact on the Buffalo offense. He had a touchdown catch in four of his last six regular-season appearances.
He was poised to be Buffalo's No. 3 wideout until Sanders was signed in free agency. Even though he is fourth on the depth chart right now, Davis displayed signs of why he should be on the field more.
At minimum, the UCF product should be utilized in all red-zone sets since he has a knack for finding the end zone. He could be added in more in third-down or short-yardage passing plays if he uses his physical stature to his advantage.
If anything, Davis is another weapon that Allen can call on during game, and he gives Buffalo a rare four-deep wide receiver depth chart that most teams will wish they had.
Mario Addison
Buffalo's defensive line depth chart got tougher to break into when the franchise selected Greg Rousseau and Carlos Basham in the 2021 NFL draft.
Mario Addison was one of the holdovers from last year's roster, and he proved in Week 1 that he deserves more time to rush opposing quarterbacks.
The 34-year-old played in 46 percent of the defensive snaps, and he finished with one of the team's two sacks and a forced fumble.
Despite making an impact right away, Addison played fewer snaps than four other defensive linemen, including Rousseau.
While it's nice to have depth, the Bills still need to put their best pass-rushers on the field any chance they get.
Until Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, Basham or another pass-rusher proves they can overtake Addison's production, he needs to be one of the players on the field in key situations.
A.J, Epenesa
Buffalo has an abundance of pass-rushers on its roster, but it still needs better production out of that position.
The Bills failed to take advantage of a reworked Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line on Sunday, as they sacked Ben Roethlisberger on two occasions.
A.J. Epenesa was on the field for 33 percent of the defensive snaps, which was one of the fewest totals for an active defensive player. He was on the field for 16 special teams plays.
Outside of Mario Addison, no one on the Buffalo roster took hold of the top pass-rushing positions, and even the Troy product's spot may not be secure since he had a snap total under 50 percent.
Buffalo needs to find different ways to take down quarterbacks and inserting Epenesa, who had 36 sacks in three seasons at Iowa, into the lineup more could be the solution that helps it terrorize opposing quarterbacks week in and week out.
