Packers Players Who Deserve More Snaps in Week 2

The Green Bay Packers need to do some hard evaluations of their game plan after Week 1's blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Green Bay was one of two teams that failed to produce a touchdown in the opening week. The Atlanta Falcons were the other, but the NFC South side came into the campaign with much lower expectations.

The offensive solution may be to work in targets that are more comfortable with Aaron Rodgers' tendencies in the passing game, such as Randall Cobb.

Defensively, the Packers need to give more snaps to players who can create a consistent pass rush, starting with the Week 2 showdown against the Detroit Lions.