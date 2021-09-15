Steelers Players Who Deserve More Snaps in Week 2

0 of 3

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers had one of the more impressive wins of Week 1 with a 23-16 victory in Orchard Park over the Buffalo Bills.

It wasn't perfect. The new-look offensive line had its struggles. Najee Harris had a hard time finding daylight and Ben Roethlisberger has played better games, but the defense was lights out against Josh Allen and the Bills' passing game and the special teams came up with a big play.

It's unlikely to be the last time the Steelers win a game on the back of a strong defensive effort and timely scoring from the offense.

The coaching staff is still likely to be fine-tuning their rotations as well. Week 1 is about putting out a lineup that looks the best based on camp, but things can change from week to week.

Looking at the snap counts from Week 1, here are a few players who should be looking at more action in Week 2 based on their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders and previous performance.