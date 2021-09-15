Browns Players Who Deserve More Snaps in Week 2

0 of 3

David Dermer/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns weren't able to kick the season off with a win against the Kansas City Chiefs, but there were still plenty of positive takeaways from their 33-29 loss at Arrowhead Stadium.

For one, the new-look defense showed signs of improvement. The Browns outgained the potent Chiefs offense in every category and won everywhere except the turnover margin and the score.

Those are obviously two of the most important factors. A loss is a loss but the Browns showed they are capable of going punch-for-punch with a true Super Bowl contender. There's plenty of time from Week 1 to Week 18 to improve and ultimately beat the Chiefs in a future playoff game.

Part of that improvement process will be taking a look at the different rotations across the lineup and making some adjustments. Based on Week 1's snap counts, player performance and the matchup with the Houston Texans, here's a look at three players who should see more snaps this week.