3 Takeaways from Ravens' Week 1 Loss

3 Takeaways from Ravens' Week 1 LossSeptember 14, 2021
The Baltimore Ravens fell in overtime on Monday night to a Las Vegas Raiders team playing in front of a full Allegiant Stadium crowd for the very first time. It was a thrilling contest that went to overtime, but Baltimore simply didn't have enough gas to steal a victory on the road.
Mistakes ultimately cost the Ravens. A pair of Lamar Jackson fumbles led to Raiders touchdowns, including the game-winner.
"That ticked me off," Jackson said, per Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun "I hate any type of turnovers...it happens in football."
Here are three things we learned during Baltimore's 33-27 overtime.
Missing Marcus Peters Is Going to Hurt
The Ravens were ravaged by injuries even before the start of the regular season. Multiple running backs have been lost for the season, along with star cornerback Marcus Peters (ACL).
Not having Peters on the field against Las Vegas was a problem. Fellow corner Marlon Humphrey was fantastic, but the Ravens still could not shut down the Raiders passing attack.
Derek Carr finished with 435 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Baltimore frequently choose to double-team tight end Darren Waller and wideout Hunter Renfrow, but Carr still picked the defense apart, particularly late.
Four different Raiders receivers caught four or more passes on Monday.
With Peters out for the year, defending the pass could be a constant issue for Baltimore. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale often relies on the blitz to generate pressure, a strategy that is much more effective with two lockdown defensive backs on the perimeter.
The Ground Game Will Continue Rolling
While the absence of Peters was apparent early and often, the Ravens were able to field a functional running game without three of their best backs—J.K. Dobbins (ACL), Gus Edwards (ACL) and Justice Hill (Achilles) are all out for the season.
Jackson's rushing prowess played a part, as he led the team with 86 yards on 12 carries. However, Baltimore also got solid contributions from Ty'Son Williams and recent addition Latavius Murray. The pair combined for 93 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Williams averaged an impressive 7.2 yards per carry. He became the leading back following the injuries, earning the trust of the coaching staff along the way.
"He's done nothing but impress," offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters Saturday.
Might the Ravens have fared better with Dobbins and Co. in the fold? Perhaps, but they're still going to be a problem on the ground for opposing defenses.
Odafe Oweh Is Going to Be a Playmaker
While Baltimore's inability to defend the pass was a significant issue, it was not all negative on that side of the ball. Rookie pass-rusher Odafe Oweh made his NFL debut on Monday and showed exactly how much of a difference-maker he can become.
Against the Raiders, Oweh produced two tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack, a quarterback pressure and two quarterback hits, according to Pro Football Reference. It was a promising start for a relatively raw buy physically gifted young defender.
"He is relatively new to the sport, and it shows on film, but he has traits that are a premium at the position and cannot be coached," Justis Mosqueda of the B/R Scouting Department wrote.
As Oweh continues to get some seasoning in the NFL, he's going to develop into a game-wrecker. That would be a huge benefit to a Ravens defense, as it would help apply quarterback pressure without so often relying on the blitz.