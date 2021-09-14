3 Takeaways from Ravens' Week 1 Loss

0 of 3

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens fell in overtime on Monday night to a Las Vegas Raiders team playing in front of a full Allegiant Stadium crowd for the very first time. It was a thrilling contest that went to overtime, but Baltimore simply didn't have enough gas to steal a victory on the road.

Mistakes ultimately cost the Ravens. A pair of Lamar Jackson fumbles led to Raiders touchdowns, including the game-winner.

"That ticked me off," Jackson said, per Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun "I hate any type of turnovers...it happens in football."

Here are three things we learned during Baltimore's 33-27 overtime.