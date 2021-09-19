B/R Belts: Top WWE, AEW Performances for the Week of Sept. 19

0 of 8

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

With 10 hours of television amongst them each week, there is no shortage of excellence across WWE and All Elite Wrestling for fans to sink their teeth into.

From superb matches to captivating promos, inspirational babyfaces and dastardly heels, the industry is as hot as it has been since the height of the Attitude Era. Each week, fans are left intrigued and excited about the following week's shows, thanks to extraordinary performances by the most talented wrestlers on the planet.

B/R Belts will look at the very best from the week that was in WWE and AEW, awarding championships to the stars who stood out or left the greatest impression on fans.

Find out which stars, matches and moments were crowned champions for their work in the preceding week in this debut edition.

But first, a look at the titles, their inspiration and meaning.