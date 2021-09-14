NBA Rumors: Latest on Ben Simmons Trade, Kenneth Faried's Lakers Workout, More

NBA Rumors: Latest on Ben Simmons Trade, Kenneth Faried's Lakers Workout, MoreSeptember 14, 2021
The NBA offseason never really stops.
It slows to a crawl, as it has the past few weeks, but there's always something happening.
Sometimes, it's as big as the makings of an All-Star trade; others, it's as minor as assembling a group to battle it out in training camp for one of the final roster spots.
Today, it's both Column A and Column B, so let's dive in and dissect.
Small-Market Suitor Emerges in Ben Simmons Sweepstakes
Everything about Ben Simmons' trade market is fascinating, from his leaguewide perception after a public playoff flop to his undeniable appeal as a 25-year-old who has already established himself as an All-NBA defender and All-Star.
Win-now suitors could see him as their missing piece. Long-term rebuilders might consider him as a cornerstone talent. In theory, he should have just about everyone around the Association phoning the Philadelphia 76ers. In reality, his market has been hard to read. There are clearly interested teams, but it's unclear how many fall in that bucket.
Beyond the oft-repeated clubs—like the Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs—there's apparently at least one mystery shopper in the running.
"I know of at least one other team who is a small-market team, that has made an offer for him and has a lot of interest in him," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Scoop podcast (via NBC Sports Philadelphia). "It just hasn't gotten public yet."
Simmons, who is signed through 2025, is the kind of elite young talent small-market teams typically can't sign outright, so it's easy to see why they might be interested.
It's impossible to know which team Windhorst is referring to, but given Simmons' unique combination of youth, talent, upside, contract stability and availability, no club can really be ruled out.
Lakers Working out Kenneth Faried
The Los Angeles Lakers have finished the bulk of their offseason shopping, but they're still putting the finishing touches on their roster.
They might be traveling into the NBA's memory banks to do it.
According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Lakers will work out former NBA big man Kenneth Faried this week.
Nicknamed the Manimal, the 31-year-old was drafted 22nd overall in 2011 and spent the next seven seasons with the Denver Nuggets. He split the 2018-19 campaign between the Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets but hasn't been seen on an NBA roster since.
At his peak, he was a 6'8", 220-pound ball of energy and bounce. But as a modern big who doesn't protect the paint or shoot from the perimeter, it's fair to wonder whether the league has passed him by. The Lakers will get a closer look to find out.
Warriors Will Audition Ryan Arcidiacono for 15th Roster Spot
The Golden State Warriors have 13 guaranteed contracts on the books. Damion Lee, who already received some of his partial guarantee for next season, is considered "safe" on the roster, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, which gives the Warriors one more roster spot to work with.
They plan to keep it open for camp competition and continue bringing in players to audition for the role.
Ryan Arcidiacono, who spent the past four seasons with the Chicago Bulls, is the latest to get that call, per Slater. The scribe previously reported Golden State had worked out Darren Collison with a desire to put a veteran backup point guard behind Stephen Curry.
Arcidiacono, 27, isn't much of a scoring threat or athlete, but he is a smart passer, capable shooter (career 37.3 percent from three) and tough defender. He should get a camp invite somewhere, whether Golden State gives him the shot or not.