NBA Rumors: Latest on Ben Simmons Trade, Kenneth Faried's Lakers Workout, More

1 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Everything about Ben Simmons' trade market is fascinating, from his leaguewide perception after a public playoff flop to his undeniable appeal as a 25-year-old who has already established himself as an All-NBA defender and All-Star.

Win-now suitors could see him as their missing piece. Long-term rebuilders might consider him as a cornerstone talent. In theory, he should have just about everyone around the Association phoning the Philadelphia 76ers. In reality, his market has been hard to read. There are clearly interested teams, but it's unclear how many fall in that bucket.

Beyond the oft-repeated clubs—like the Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs—there's apparently at least one mystery shopper in the running.

"I know of at least one other team who is a small-market team, that has made an offer for him and has a lot of interest in him," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Scoop podcast (via NBC Sports Philadelphia). "It just hasn't gotten public yet."

Simmons, who is signed through 2025, is the kind of elite young talent small-market teams typically can't sign outright, so it's easy to see why they might be interested.

It's impossible to know which team Windhorst is referring to, but given Simmons' unique combination of youth, talent, upside, contract stability and availability, no club can really be ruled out.