CM Punk vs. Bryan Danielson: Who Will Have the More Successful AEW Run?

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling has changed the dynamic of the professional wrestling industry. Two of the biggest free agents in the business, CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, have joined the company after making their names in WWE.

From the moment they arrived, both men felt like top stars as they were in WWE. However, the industry has changed significantly since they last worked together.

No matter how popular the two may have been previously, they now have to prove themselves with AEW. And both will play a unique role for the company in its immediate future.

Especially with a company as young as AEW, it is interesting to consider the future. What will we look back upon as the most important moments in its history? Who will stand as its most defining stars?

While Punk and Bryan will both be vital to where AEW can go, who will be more important to the future? Who will have the most success? Let's have a look.