7 NBA Trades That Need to Happen Before Training Camp

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans receive: Kristaps Porzingis

Dallas Mavericks receive: Jonas Valanciunas, Tomas Satoransky, Jaxson Hayes, 2022 second-round pick and 2022 second-round pick (via CLE)

Let's get the particulars out of the way first. The Pels would need to find one more money-matcher for this deal to work. And it couldn't actually be brokered before training camp, since Tomas Satoransky can't be traded with another player until Oct. 8. But that would still get this done before the season, so we'll allow it—just like we'll allow the fine front office folks to complete the financial puzzle.

OK, the framework of this exchange is where the fun stuff is, so let's dissect.

In June, word broke that family members of Pelicans' franchise face Zion Williamson "want [him] on another team," per Charania, Joe Vardon and William Guillory of The Athletic. The report's timing suggested a possible attempt to get the front office to dream big this offseason.

New Orleans went a different route. It kept busy this summer but perhaps made its biggest improvement on the financial front—which is good from an organizational standpoint but doesn't help Williamson on the court. Turning Steven Adams into Jonas Valanciunas won't improve the spacing around Williamson enough. Letting go of Lonzo Ball and getting Devonte' Graham (and not Kyle Lowry) is either a lateral move or an outright downgrade.

The Pels need to do better and could by buying low on Kristaps Porzingis, who may have worn out his welcome in Dallas.

If New Orleans could get Porzingis back to full strength—right knee injuries have limited his mobility—it might have the perfect frontcourt partner for Williamson. Porzingis is both a shot-blocker and shot-maker from the perimeter, meaning he could cover for Williamson's weaknesses and help accentuate his strengths. With those two and Brandon Ingram, the Pels could be a plucky playoff matchup for anyone.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, could go from owing Porzingis $101.5 million over the next three seasons (the final year is a player option) to having $24 million in expiring salaries between Valanciunas and Tomas Satoransky. They might see Jaxson Hayes as a long-term option at center and would have the two second-rounders to keep or put in future trades.