Cam Reddish Trade Rumors: Hawks Offering F, No. 20 Draft Pick to Get into Lottery

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly shopping the No. 20 pick in the 2021 NBA draft and small forward Cam Reddish in an effort to move up.

According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Hawks have been gauging the interest of teams picking late in the lottery during Thursday night's event.

O'Connor noted the Hawks might target North Carolina big man Day'Ron Sharpe if they can get into the lottery.

Atlanta is coming off a surprise playoff run that saw it go all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals before it lost to the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Core players such as Trae Young, Clint Capela, Kevin Huerter, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari and De'Andre Hunter should all be back next season, plus restricted free agent John Collins could return as well.

The Hawks are poised to potentially evolve in 2021-22, although it wouldn't hurt to make some tweaks.

Reddish, who was the 10th pick in 2019, did some good things last year. Injury limited him to 26 regular-season games, but when healthy, he averaged 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 three-pointers made, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 36.5 percent from the field and 26.2 percent from deep.

In the four playoff games Reddish appeared in, he put up 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers made, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals. He also shot 52.8 percent from the floor and a remarkable 64.3 percent from beyond the arc.

While Reddish can be a good piece, especially off the bench, the Hawks already have a similar player in Hunter.

A knee injury limited Hunter to 23 regular-season games in 2020-21, but he played well when he was in the lineup, averaging 15.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 three-pointers, plus shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from long range.

Since a healthy Hunter figures to play big minutes in 2021-22, dangling Reddish in an effort to nab a good fit in the draft is a logical move.

In his one season at UNC, the 6'11" Sharpe averaged 9.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also shot 51.9 percent from the field and displayed an impressive offensive skill set.

O'Connor noted the Hawks believe Sharpe could be a quality center in a small-ball lineup. He could also be a complement to Capela at times, which would give the Hawks plenty of size and versatility.

Onyeka Okongwu, the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NBA draft, showed flashes of brilliance for the Hawks at center in 2020-21 but had shoulder surgery last week and is facing a six-month recovery timeline.

Regardless of whether the Hawks can strike a deal on draft night, they have a deep roster that is well equipped to put them back in contention next season.