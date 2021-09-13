Ranking Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega and the Hottest Storylines of the Week

0 of 6

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

It has been an eventful week for professional wrestling fans. AEW All Out is on pace to become the best pay-per-view event of the year. However, the latest edition of SmackDown emanating from Madison Square Garden proved WWE can still produce high-quality shows when under pressure.

It truly is a great time to be a fan as there are more viable alternatives to watch than ever before. As such, we wanted to create a place where viewers can find a sample of the most exciting storylines in wrestling at the moment.

Of course, the selections for this column will be subjective. The aim is to take a brief glimpse at what’s going on right now and rank our interests accordingly. These are the hottest storylines of the week.