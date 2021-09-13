3 Takeaways from WFT's Week 1 Loss

0 of 3

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Not much went the way the Washington Football Team hoped it would Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field. As a result, its 2021 season—one in which it has big goals and lofty expectations—began with a disappointing loss.

Washington fell 20-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers, who iced their victory by using up the final six minutes, 43 seconds with a 72-yard drive that spanned 15 plays, ending with a trio of kneels by quarterback Justin Herbert. It was indicative of the sustained offensive success that Los Angeles had all day against the strong Washington defense.

Meanwhile, Washington's offensive plans were forced to change when quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury in the second quarter in his debut for the team. The 17-year NFL veteran never returned, leaving the offense in the hands of backup QB Taylor Heinicke, who started the NFC Wild-Card Round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

WFT is one of three NFC East teams to start the season 0-1. That includes the New York Giants, who Washington will host for the opening matchup of Week 2 on Thursday night.

But before the team moves on, here are three takeaways from its Week 1 loss.