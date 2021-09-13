Latest WWE Extreme Rules 20201 Match Card Predictions

Latest WWE Extreme Rules 20201 Match Card PredictionsSeptember 13, 2021
WWE will invade Columbus, Ohio on September 26 for Extreme Rules, a pay-per-view that once was the most extreme night of the year but now more closely resembles any of the other C-level events the company produces to fill its "12 PPVs a year" quota.
With that said, the card is shaping up to include some tremendous in-ring action, thanks in large part to a main event between Roman Reigns and Finn Balor and a SmackDown Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair that will feature The Man's first legitimate, televised match in 14 months.
Who will leave with gold around their waists and which Raw Superstars will do the same following the red brand's two scheduled title bouts?
Find out now with this early preview of the PPV.
Universal Championship Match: 'The Demon' Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns
The return of Finn Balor's Demon persona should spell trouble for Roman Reigns when he defends the Universal Championship in the main event of Extreme Rules. Instead, though, it feels like a placeholder.
That is because WWE had already planted the seeds for a Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar contest, complete with The Beast issuing a challenge to Reigns for a title shot. Not an evergreen challenge to whoever leaves Columbus with the title but, rather, The Head of the Table himself.
But why would fans buy into Balor having a genuine shot at dethroning Reigns?
Sure, The Demon has never lost in a WWE ring and the commentary team typically does a great job of selling the character as a deep, dark place Balor goes for motivation but with Lesnar vs. Reigns looming in time for Survivor Series in November (or Crown Jewel in October, even), there does not seem to be a scenario in which Balor unseats Reigns and delivers the first real blemish to The Tribal Chief's record in well over a year.
Prediction: Reigns retains
SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch
For the first time since her return at SummerSlam, Becky Lynch went full heel on Friday's episode of SmackDown at Madison Square Garden.
She was "Big Time Becks," the egotistical and braggadocious champion who claimed to have come back and saved the women's division for the fans.
Of course, the New York crowd greeted her with jeers, eventually driving her from the ring moments after she signed the contract to battle former SmackDown women's champion Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules.
Their match has the potential to be a show-stealer based on the enormous talent at play. Lynch has not competed as a legitimate heel during her main roster run, and all eyes will be on how well she slides back into the role. And Belair, the consummate babyface and one of the most popular performers on the roster, should hold up her end.
In the end, though, it will be Lynch leaving the event with her title reign intact.
The Man will further establish herself as a heel, finding the sneakiest, most underhanded method in which to hold onto a title she didn't win fairly in the first place. It will enhance what she has been doing to get over in this new role and help protect Belair's heat at the same time.
This match will set up a rematch (or several), so fans should not think for a moment they have seen the end of the program come September 26.
Prediction: Lynch retains
United States Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Sheamus
If there is a feud that had no reason to continue, it was Damian Priest vs. Sheamus for the United States Championship.
The Archer of Infamy beat The Celtic Warrior at SummerSlam, clean and in the middle of the ring. He captured the title and wrapped up the rivalry nicely. As has been the case with WWE of late, the creative team saw the opportunity for yet another rematch and booked it for Extreme Rules, disregarding the overabundance of times we have already seen these two go to battle.
The silver lining is that most of the matches between Priest and Sheamus have been good, helping to further establish The Archer of Infamy while reminding fans just how excellent an in-ring worker his opponent is.
This is Priest's match to win, especially considering the roll he has been on of late. A clean win over Drew McIntyre and sharing the screen with WWE champion Bobby Lashley? Sounds like someone is being groomed for the main event scene, and adding credibility and momentum will only help his case.
Prediction: Priest retains
Raw Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss
Once upon a time, Alexa Bliss interrupted Charlotte Flair and introduced her to her doll, Lilly.
That was 24 hours after SummerSlam. Then, Bliss disappeared from television for two weeks, leaving a question mark over what the plans were for The Queen in time for Extreme Rules. An extended TV program with Nia Jax didn't help matters.
Then, on the September 6 episode of Raw, Bliss exploded back onto the scene, playing mind games with the champion.
From an in-ring standpoint, there is no way Bliss can touch Flair. The Queen is making a case for GOAT status every week. What The Goddess can do to create the illusion she will dethrone Flair is play her mind games to throw the second-generation star off.
Have Flair be uncomfortable and disturbed so that Bliss may take advantage and win a title she is all-too-familiar with.
As popular as Bliss is and as much a part of the show as WWE officials have made her character over the last nine months, Flair will overcome whatever voodoo and parlor tricks she throws at her and retain a title that should be hers for the foreseeable future.
Prediction: Flair retains