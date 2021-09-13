Latest WWE Extreme Rules 20201 Match Card Predictions

2 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

For the first time since her return at SummerSlam, Becky Lynch went full heel on Friday's episode of SmackDown at Madison Square Garden.

She was "Big Time Becks," the egotistical and braggadocious champion who claimed to have come back and saved the women's division for the fans.

Of course, the New York crowd greeted her with jeers, eventually driving her from the ring moments after she signed the contract to battle former SmackDown women's champion Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules.

Their match has the potential to be a show-stealer based on the enormous talent at play. Lynch has not competed as a legitimate heel during her main roster run, and all eyes will be on how well she slides back into the role. And Belair, the consummate babyface and one of the most popular performers on the roster, should hold up her end.

In the end, though, it will be Lynch leaving the event with her title reign intact.

The Man will further establish herself as a heel, finding the sneakiest, most underhanded method in which to hold onto a title she didn't win fairly in the first place. It will enhance what she has been doing to get over in this new role and help protect Belair's heat at the same time.

This match will set up a rematch (or several), so fans should not think for a moment they have seen the end of the program come September 26.

Prediction: Lynch retains