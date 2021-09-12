Quick Takes: Kevin Owens in AEW, WWE Nails MSG SmackDown, Gable Steveson, More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Even with the historic All Out 2021 pay-per-view in the books, this past week in wrestling was nothing short of newsworthy as both WWE and All Elite Wrestling prepare for an exciting final few months of 2021.

CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole all debuted in All Elite Wrestling within the last month, and more major stars could be on their way. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that Kevin Owens' contract is due in January, with Jon Alba of the Living the Gimmick podcast (h/t Bodyslam.net) noting that the internal belief is that he already has one foot out the door.

AEW already boasts an incredible roster of talent, most of which have worked with Owens before. Adding the former universal champion to their ranks would make it that much stronger and create a plethora of possibilities.

While WWE Raw remains a chore to watch most weeks, SmackDown has been consistently entertaining as of late and is coming off its best episode of 2021 yet on Friday night in Madison Square Garden. The stellar show further proved that the company is capable of creating greatness when it wants to.

That's in addition to WWE officially securing Olympic wrestling winner Gable Steveson to a deal on Thursday. His ceiling for success will be discussed in this installment of Quick Takes along with Malaki Black's upcoming clash with Cody Rhodes, Andrade El Idolo's possible new manager and more.