Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Opening Fantasy Football Lineup Decisions to Consider

1 of 2

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland

Mayfield was on a tear to end last season, and he has a chance to establish himself as a legitimate top-10 fantasy quarterback this year. He likely won’t get the volume of some of his counterparts because of the success of Cleveland’s rushing attack, but he is likely to have Odell Beckham Jr. in the lineup after last year’s ACL injury. Kansas City looks like it will be without All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu, and the Chiefs allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks last season.

James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville

With a competent quarterback—which Jacksonville is expecting Trevor Lawrence to be—Robinson could be one of the most dangerous all-purpose backs in the league. He racked up more than 1,400 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns a season ago, and the Texans defense (and team overall) is downright awful.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco

As a rookie last season, Aiyuk led the 49ers in targets, receptions, and receiving yards with George Kittle missing eight games due to injury. Kittle and receiver Deebo Samuel should each receive plenty of targets, but there’s a lot of passing game success to go around against Detroit, which gave up the fifth-most fantasy points to receivers a year ago.

Austin Hooper, TE, Cleveland

Hooper’s production did drop significantly from his final year in Atlanta (75 catches) to his first season in Cleveland (46 catches), but he’s still a big, reliable target as Odell Beckham Jr. returns from injury. The Chiefs were in the bottom third of the league last year in fantasy points allowed to tight ends, so Hooper could be in for a big day as the Browns likely play catchup with Kansas City’s elite passing offense.

Broncos D/ST

Denver’s offense struggled mightily against the run last season, finishing 29th in yards per attempt allowed and 25 in total rushing defense. So why would they be a streaming candidate against Saquon Barkley and the Giants? Their passing defense, for one. First-round pick Patrick Surtain II looked terrific in the preseason, and the rest of the secondary is finally healthy. If Von Miller can return to anything resembling his pre-injury form, the Giants' embattled offensive line could be in big trouble.

Younghoe Koo, K, Atlanta

Koo missed just two field goals all of last season, and he was the highest-scoring kicker in the entire league. Atlanta did lose Julio Jones in the offseason, but adding stud tight end Kyle Pitts to play alongside Calvin Ridley (90 catches in 2020) makes Atlanta’s offense dangerous to move the ball and get into Koo’s range.