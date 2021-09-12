Fantasy Booking Top AEW Feuds for the Next 2 Months Ahead of Full Gear PPV

DAVE ALLOCCA/Associated Press

After All Out shocked the wrestling community with a series of top-tier matches and several surprising debuts, All Elite Wrestling fans have turned their attention to the promotion's November pay-per-view, Full Gear, and the feuds for top stars heading into the show.

With CM Punk looking to feud with the entirety of Team Taz, The Elite squaring off against Bryan Danielson and his face cohorts and Ruby Soho coming for Britt Baker and her AEW Women's Championship, the storylines coming out of All Out should be unforgettable.

Here are the best possible storylines for the biggest names in AEW over the next two months.

CM Punk vs. Team Taz

After defeating Darby Allin at All Out and earning the respect of Sting, CM Punk has moved on to his next possible feud, this time with Taz and every member of his faction. On Wednesday, Punk verbally sparred with the former ECW champion and called out Ricky Starks, Will Hobbs and Hook.

Punk mentioned on several occasions how excited he was to be working with younger stars, and he will get that opportunity against Team Taz. To kick off the in-ring aspect of the storyline, the Best in the World should be attacked by the whole group next week before picking them off one-by-one.

First, Punk should decimate Taz's son Hook, which would give this angle the personal edge and pure vitriol that should help create memorable promo battles. After destroying Hook, Punk should turn his attention to Powerhouse Hobbs.

The in-ring wars between the two men would be incredible, but the former WWE champion should eventually earn a victory before turning all of his attention to Starks. As one of the best talkers in AEW, the battles between Punk and Starks will be as good on the mic as they would be in the ring.

The feud should lead to Punk vs. Starks at Full Gear.

The Elite vs. Daniel Bryan, Christian, Frankie Kazarian and Jurassic Express

Among the reasons All Out 2021 will go down as one of the greatest PPVs of all time were the debuts of both Adam Cole and Danielson. Now the two former WWE Superstars will go head-to-head as the members of The Elite are challenged by a newly formed faction.

Along with Danielson, the likes of Christian, Frankie Kazarian and Jurassic Express have also had their issues with the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and the rest of the heel stable. With at least eight people involved in the storyline so far, this angle screams for a Blood and Guts match.

With the ability to tease multiple feuds within one larger storyline—such as Danielson looking to challenge Omega and Jurassic Express challenging the Young Bucks—this program could be one of the biggest in all of wrestling history, putting over so many people as it rolls along.

Eventually, Danielson should be the one to challenge Omega for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at Full Gear, only to lose the match after interference from The Elite.

As Danielson and the other faces are being decimated by the heels, one man should make the save and his triumphant return to AEW programming. Leave it to Hangman Adam Page to rescue the good guys and set his sights on Omega and the title heading into 2022.

Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker

There will be a plethora of six-woman matches and tag team battles before Ruby Soho stands toe-to-toe with Britt Baker, but the company finally has the marquee battle that can save the women's division.

For too long, AEW has not treated the women's division with the importance it deserves, but boasting two megastars in Soho and Baker should be the catalyst for change. In addition to the heel doing everything in her power to avoid fighting Soho, Baker should weave an intricate series of challenges to weaken her eventual opponent.

Soho is a great in-ring worker and a stellar promo, which should create entertaining segments on Dynamite and Rampage every week. If AEW's creative team wants to take advantage of the momentum, they should get as many people involved in the storyline as possible, as seen with the six-woman tag on Rampage and the Casino Battle Royale.

Over the next two months, Baker should do everything she can to avoid Soho, but the time should run out at Full Gear, when the two talented women finally face off one-on-one for the AEW Women's Championship.

