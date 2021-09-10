Ranking the 10 Best Heels in WWE and AEW Today

10 of 10

Prior to Wednesday's Dynamite, Roman Reigns was slated to take this top spot. Then MJF made his way to the ring, cut a scathing and insulting promo on Cincinnati and the Pillman family, and snatched it away from the Universal champion.

The self-proclaimed Salt of the Earth has made his young career on his ability cut an opponent down on the mic. Each word cuts like a knife, irritating opponents and infuriating fans to the point that you might be inclined to jump the guardrail and throw a right hand at the scarf-wearing spoiled brat from Long Island.

Then, you remember that behind the suit and the loudmouth interviews is a guy who savagely shoved Chris Jericho off the top of a steel cage and through the entrance ramp. You remember the maniacal look on his face as blood poured down it, the smile he flashed and the look of satisfaction that overcame him as he believed he had ended the career of his former idol.

And then you rethink things and sit the hell down.

MJF is a great heel because he can irritate the hell out of his opponents, then use their emotions against them. He is always one step ahead, always has a plan and rarely loses. He says he's better than everyone but often has to cheat to prove it, insults even his closest allies with his words and is grates on every last one of the audience's nerves.

But still, you love to hate him. You want to see him get his ass handed to him and in an art form in which it is at its most basic when telling the story of good versus evil, he is the slithering snake you want to see the hero stomp on and vanquish.

Above all else, he doesn't want to be the cool bad guy. That makes him invaluable to an industry without traditional bad guys like him.