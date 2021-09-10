AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 10

1 of 1

AEW didn't want to waste any time with entrances. As soon as the show started, Pac and Andrade were in the ring as Justin Roberts gave their official introductions.

El Idolo got the upper hand first but The Bastard was able to keep the fight competitive. He used his amazing speed and agility to make a quick comeback and hit a huge dive over the top rope to the floor.

Neither man could maintain control over the other for more than a minute until Andrade spiked Pac on the apron with a DDT. From that point forward, Pac was fighting an uphill battle.

El Idolo got a little too confident and Pac caught him with a hurricanrana from the top rope. He set up for the Black Arrow but El Idolo had him scouted. Unfortunately, he didn't see The Brutalizer coming. Chavo Guerrero interfered while the ref was distracted, allowing Andrade to steal the win.

As they celebrated on the ramp, Andrade attacked Guerrero and left him laying. Apparently, he wanted to win on his own. The Lucha Bros superkicked Guerrero and threw him to Pac for the Brutalizer as the winner watched from the stage.

Grade: A-

Analysis

If Pac and Andrade wanted to make up for missing the PPV, they certainly accomplished that goal with this match. It was non-stop fun from start to finish.

As two of the best high-flyers in the world, there was a lot of pressure on Pac and Andrade to deliver an exciting match. Thankfully for us, they did that and then some.

The way both men have control over their bodies during these maneuvers is truly a sight to behold. The finish was dirty but Andrade is a heel, so it makes sense. Let's hope we see more from these two in the future.