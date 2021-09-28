Must-Have Draft Picks WWE SmackDown Needs to Bolster Roster

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

With the WWE draft opening Friday night, all eyes will be on SmackDown to find out which Superstars will be moving across the main roster.

Last week, we discussed the Superstars Raw should pick up, and now it's time to focus on the blue brand.

SmackDown gets two picks for every three Raw does, so Fox representatives are always at a slight disadvantage. That third hour of Raw hurts the Friday show's chances to pick up as many big names and the roster can look weak in comparison.

Keeping in mind suggestions from our Raw article, here are some must-have picks SmackDown would need to draft in order to improve and maybe become even stronger than the red brand.