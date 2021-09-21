Must-Have Draft Picks WWE Raw Needs to Bolster Roster

0 of 12

Credit: WWE.com

The 2021 WWE draft is set to go down October 1 and 4, with every Superstar eligible to be traded between Raw and SmackDown, and some talent being called up to the main roster from NXT.

If the past few years are any indication, this can either be a great way to gain new and exciting matches or a total disaster with both brands somehow looking worse than they did heading into it.

Let's focus on the positive side of things and examine some of the Superstars who should find a new home, starting with the names WWE Raw should pick up.