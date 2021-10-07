Predictions for WWE's 2021 King of the Ring and Queen's Crown Tournaments

2 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Several Superstars have the potential to be great Kings, but now doesn't seem to be their time. Keith Lee has just revamped his character, Drew McIntyre is already fighting Big E for the WWE Championship, Damian Priest has the United States title, and Austin Theory is brand new to Raw so switching his gimmick already would be jarring.

Cesaro would be a bold choice. While he's a supremely likable guy, he doesn't have much of a bombastic character on screen. Perhaps this will be WWE's attempt to inject some new life into him and force a more over-the-top gimmick onto him to see how that works out.

Finn Balor already calls himself The Prince and his alter ego is The Demon King. Ditching the leather jacket for a more regal garment, possibly with a dark, gothic vibe to fit the demonic persona would be one of the most interesting ways to go about this. There hasn't been a King of the Ring like that in the past, and it would offset his recent loss to Roman Reigns to give him momentum on Raw.

If this event does culminate in Saudi Arabia, Mansoor should not be discounted. He's undefeated there and has the accolade of winning the largest Battle Royal in WWE history at Super ShowDown in 2019. Being in a tag team with Mustafa Ali might make him less likely to win than others, but it won't be the most shocking thing in the world if he did win.

King Ricochet is a name The One and Only has used himself in the past and has kept as his Twitter username despite never doing anything king-related yet in WWE. But he has worn a crown before, and the company may be willing to revisit that to freshen him up.

If WWE wants to put the crown on someone eccentric, Sami Zayn is the best choice. He's ran out of some steam now with his conspiracy-theory character, so what if King of the Ring is the next gimmick for him to put his spin on?

Last, but certainly not least, is Xavier Woods. For years, he has campaigned that being King of the Ring is on his career goals list. Since he's the only member of The New Day to not be a world champion, this could be WWE's way of compensating him with his own equivalent honor.

If Monday's Raw is any indication, Woods shouting "crown me" at the top of his lungs into the camera means he's not lost his passion or drive to win this tournament. It would be a crime if he weren't at least in the running to win.