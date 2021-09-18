The 11 WWE Stars Who Could Realistically Headline WrestleMania 38

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Every year, at least two wrestlers reach the peak in WWE by main-eventing WrestleMania. With the marquee pay-per-view now over two nights, the chances of even more Superstars to be in a coveted headlining match have increased.

And with the company losing major talent such as Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt in the past year, the list of top-tier Superstars who could be easy picks for the finale on either night has dropped considerably.

Normally, after SummerSlam, it can be obvious who is in contention to main-event The Show of Shows. Heading into 2022, though, it's quite difficult to see any guaranteed headliners.

Let's break down some of the most likely Superstars who could realistically be in the two headline matches at WrestleMania 38 next April.