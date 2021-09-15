Role Reversal: Which AEW Stars Should WWE Be Targeting to Poach?

0 of 7

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

When All Elite Wrestling first started in 2019, it was risky for anyone to sign up since there was no telling how successful the new company would be.

Fast forward to 2021 and AEW is such an inviting presence that major names such as Christian Cage, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole have left WWE in favor of the younger promotion.

Previously, WWE had no problem taking people from WCW during the Monday Night Wars, but no one has made the switch from from AEW to Vince McMahon's company outside of a handful of names used primarily on Dark, such as Cora Jade and Gigi Dolin.

But who should WWE try to poach from Tony Khan's promotion? Let's take a look at some options.