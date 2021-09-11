Ranking the Most Anticipated WWE and AEW Matches for the Rest of 2021

0 of 8

Coming off a hot summer for both WWE and All Elite Wrestling, it's an exciting time to be a wrestling fan heading into the final few months of 2021.

The Forbidden Door has been busted wide-open, and everyone is benefiting from the new-found competition and surge in interest. As a result of the fresh-yet-familiar faces popping up on WWE and AEW programming, first-time-ever encounters are being booked, and anything appears to be possible.

AEW, in particular, has had a thrilling influx of new talent over the past month or so between CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho and Adam Cole. All of them are excellent additions to what was an already-stacked roster, and more notable names could be on their way in.

There are a handful of potential matches to look forward to over in WWE as well. SmackDown has been the best brand for months, and the returns of Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch at SummerSlam have made Friday nights even more must-see.

Even with how creatively stagnant Raw is on the whole most weeks, there are some storylines and Superstars worth watching. Exhilarating action isn't hard to find on Monday nights, and there are plenty of unprecedented matches to be had still.

Both WWE and AEW have done an effective job of laying the groundwork for multiple marquee matchups in the months to come, but the following eight are arguably the most anticipated.