Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Kevin Owens, Bray Wyatt and More

Credit: WWE.com

The indictment against WWE over the use of its talent is about to grow louder.

The wrestling rumor mill is ablaze this week with speculation that two former world champions, Kevin Owens and Bray Wyatt, could be joining Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole and CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling.

The potential arrival of the two former universal champions would strengthen AEW even more and deal a further blow to a WWE roster in need of star power.

What is the latest on the possibility that Wyatt and Owens join Tony Khan's red-hot promotion? Find out now with this collection of rumors from across WWE and AEW.