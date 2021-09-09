Reacting to What B/R Wrestling Community Is Most Hyped About for the Rest of '21

5 of 6

"I'm honestly just excited for wrestling. The past few years have been good, but the next few are set up to be the best years ever." (@CMan9158)

"Honestly, everything. For my money, the best time to be a wrestling fan is right now." (@GmoS951)

"Whether it's AEW fans, WWE fans or wrestling fans in general, it's great to see the passion coming back that we experienced back in the '90s." (@AcesAnd8s)

I saw several people express similar sentiments to the ones listed above this week. It really feels like we are about to enter the next boom period in pro wrestling, and that is exhilarating.

The '80s saw the biggest growth in pro wrestling and the Monday Night Wars reignited that passion a decade later. Then, we went a long time without any significant changes.

WWE was the only dog in the fight for a long time. Impact tried to compete but was eventually forced to withdraw from the battle on Mondays and go back to a different night. For a while, it felt like pro wrestling was always going to be WWE at the top and everybody else fighting for scraps.

Now, we have AEW as a real alternative and many other promotions putting on quality shows. Whether you like technical clinics, high-flying action, deathmatches or MMA-inspired pro wrestling, there is something for you out there that is easily accessible.

There are even a few things for WWE fans to be happy about this year. Lesnar and Lynch's returns, Roman Reigns' epic title reign and the possible return of the King of the Ring alongside a Queen of the Ring tournament to name just a few.

Being around fans for the first time in almost two years at All Out reminded me that most people don't overanalyze this stuff like we do. And when I say "we," I mean wrestling writers and the people who keep up with every bit of news in the industry. Most people just go and have fun.

We should all be happy that the industry is getting back to a place where talent has multiple options for places to work and companies have more stars available to choose from than ever before. If there isn't something going on to get you pumped right now, I don't know what to tell you.