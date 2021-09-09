The 10 Best College Football Fan Memes of the Last Decade

0 of 10

Twitter/@ESPNCFB

College football is the greatest sport in the world, and part of what earns it that designation is the fans. Playing in front of huge crowds contributes to the game's incredible atmosphere—out of which come some of the most hilarious moments: fan memes.

These fans are simply reacting to what happened on the field, and luckily, TV cameras catch the most viral moments at just the right time.

Let's run through some of the best, funniest fan memes from the last 10 years.