Brock Lesnar Returns to WWE SmackDown, Confronts Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

Credit: WWE.com

Brock Lesnar made an impact on Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Beast Incarnate confronted Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman in the ring, and the segment ended with him clearing them out along with Jey and Jimmy Uso.

Prior to that chaos, Heyman asked Lesnar why he wanted a shot at Reigns' Universal title, and Lesnar asked Heyman a fair question in response:

After more than a year away, Lesnar made his shocking return to WWE at SummerSlam last month after Roman Reigns beat John Cena in the main event to retain the Universal Championship.

Lesnar and Reigns had a staredown at SummerSlam, and Paul Heyman looked as though he had seen a ghost since he previously served as Lesnar's advocate before becoming the special counsel to Reigns.

While The Tribal Chief left the ring without incident, Lesnar decimated Cena after SummerSlam went off the air, hitting him with suplexes and an F-5.

The Beast Incarnate was not on SmackDown for the next couple of weeks, but he was at the forefront of the discussion, especially when it related to Heyman.

The Usos were suspicious of Heyman and whether he knew ahead of time that Lesnar would be at SummerSlam. Heyman acted shady in his own right but insisted he had no clue about Lesnar's plans.

Last week, Heyman received a call from Lesnar on his cellphone during SmackDown, and the ringtone happened to be Lesnar's theme song.

Brock informed Heyman that he would be at SmackDown at MSG, and Heyman had the unenviable task of sharing the news with Reigns.

Reigns and Lesnar have faced each other many times in the past, but things were different Friday, as Heyman now represents Reigns rather than Brock.

Moving forward, Heyman's loyalties will likely be central to the storyline, which could make this latest Reigns vs. Lesnar rivalry the most compelling one yet.

Reigns has been the dominant force in WWE for over one year as universal champion, but Lesnar may be the biggest threat yet to end his run.

