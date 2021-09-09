Playing Trade or Keep with NBA's Top Trade Targets

1 of 5

Reasons to Keep

Let's start with the player who's most likely to be dealt before all others.

The reason for keeping Simmons is simple; his trade value is at an all-time low. For someone who's as experienced at pulling off trades as Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, he will know selling low on a star player is one of the worst moves a front office executive can make.

Philly isn't interested in accumulating future picks and young talent, they need to win now around Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Danny Green, Seth Curry and others. Trading Simmons for assets only sets the Sixers up in case another star point guard becomes available, which may or may not happen this season.

Moving Simmons also takes Philly out of any potential Damian Lillard deal, should he ask out of Portland.

If the two sides can (momentarily) work out their differences and begin the season together while Simmons shows off an improved offensive game, he could throw gasoline on his trade value fire and improve the offers Philly receives.

Reasons to Trade

As much as it would benefit the Sixers for Simmons to begin the season and shake off the bad memories of the Atlanta Hawks series, that doesn't seem like an option.

Simmons told 76ers governor Josh Harris in a face-to-face meeting that he wasn't going to show up to training camp, even if it meant being fined up to $1.3 million per week, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. This relationship seems over, no matter what.

If Simmons is refusing to play, there's no chance to inflate his trade value, meaning waiting to instigate a deal is pointless. While more players will become trade eligible in mid-December after signing new offseason deals, the Sixers would suffer without their second-best player in the lineup for two months with no replacement.

Philly isn't going to get any monster package in return, but even netting a talent like CJ McCollum, Malcolm Brogdon, Dejounte Murray or Collin Sexton (with some additional pieces) would be solid value at this point.

Conclusion: Trade before training camp for best available return.