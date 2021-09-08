Adam Cole, The Elite Attacked by Bryan Danielson's Group at AEW Dynamite

Credit: AEW

Adam Cole made his AEW Dynamite debut Wednesday night on the heels of his surprise appearance at All Out on Sunday.

Near the end of the show, Tony Schiavone introduced The Elite, who walked down to the ring to drop a promo.

Nick Jackson then got on the mic and introduced Cole to the Cincinnati crowd.

Cole immediately set his sights on Schiavone and noted how he's close with his (real-life) girlfriend and AEW Women's World Champion, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. He threatened to beat Schiavone up before kicking him out of the ring.

Cole then called himself a "once-in-a-generation wrestler" and spoke highly of his fellow Elite members.

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega then got on the mic and talked about how he hated being rudely interrupted, which happened at AEW All Out.

It happened yet again on Dynamite by the same person, as Bryan Danielson came to the ring.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

One thing led to another, and Danielson and his crew cleared The Elite out of the ring before Dynamite went to commercial.

Following reports that his WWE contract expired last month, Cole was thought to be a free agent with a strong chance of signing with All Elite Wrestling. In addition to his girlfriend being Baker, Cole is close friends with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Cole erased any doubt regarding his next destination at All Out when he arrived following the main event between Omega and Christian Cage for the AEW World Championship.

Omega and The Young Bucks beat down Christian and The Jurassic Express after The Belt Collector retained the title, and it initially looked as though Cole was going to make the save.

Instead, he aligned himself with Omega and the Bucks and called The Elite the best and most dominant stable in professional wrestling.

It was at that point that Bryan Danielson made his AEW debut, siding with Christian and Jurassic Express, and running off Cole and the rest of the heel faction.

In Cole, AEW has a performer who is still relatively young at just 32 years of age and who has the potential to be the face of the company in the coming years.

Although he never made it to the main roster in WWE save for a handful of appearances, he stands as arguably the greatest Superstar in the history of the NXT brand.

Cole led The Undisputed Era faction with Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong by his side, and he became the first wrestler in NXT history to be a Triple Crown champion by holding the NXT, North American and tag team titles.

He is also the longest-reigning NXT champion of all time, having held the title for 403 days.

Cole has some company in terms of being the face of AEW right now in the form of Danielson, Omega, CM Punk and others, but given his promo skills, charisma and in-ring ability, he should be a big-time player for a long time to come.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).