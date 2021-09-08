Bryan Danielson Challenges Kenny Omega to Fight on AEW Dynamite

Credit: AEW

After making his All Elite Wrestling debut at All Out on Sunday night, Bryan Danielson made his first AEW Dynamite appearance on Wednesday.

As he did at AEW All Out, Danielson interrupted a promo from AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Elite in the ring.

Omega asked his stable members to clear the ring so he and Danielson could talk one-on-one. Soon afterward, Danielson challenged Omega to a match, asking the Cincinnati crowd if that's what they wanted to see.

The fans roared their approval, and they got a taste of that fight when Danielson and Omega locked horns. Danielson got Omega in the LeBell Lock, but The Elite stormed in for the attack.

That's when Christian Cage, Frankie Kazarian and the Jurassic Express came to save the day, and they cleared out the ring of Elite members once again.

After weeks of speculation that he had signed or was about to sign with AEW, Danielson finally arrived at Sunday's pay-per-view following the main event between Omega and Cage for the AEW World Championship.

Omega and the rest of The Elite beat down Christian and Jurassic Express after the match, leading to Adam Cole's surprise debut. Rather than stopping The Elite, the former NXT star aligned himself with The Belt Collector and Co. instead.

It was then that Danielson emerged to run off the heel faction and prevent Christian and Jurassic Express from any further attacks.

Before The Elite ran off, there was a standoff with Danielson, Christian, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus staring down Omega, Cole and The Young Bucks, which may have foreshadowed a future match.

The addition of Danielson is a huge one for AEW since he has been one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling for the past decade.

Wrestling under the name Daniel Bryan in WWE from 2010 to 2021, the 40-year-old was a five-time world champion, as well as a former holder of the WWE, intercontinental, United States and tag team titles.

He twice main-evented WrestleMania during his time with the company, with the first coming at WrestleMania 30 where he beat Randy Orton and Batista to become world champion.

More recently, Danielson was in the main event of WrestleMania 37 in April. He challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in a Triple Threat match that also included Edge, but The Tribal Chief prevailed and retained the title.

Given his resume in WWE, as well as his status as a former Ring of Honor world champion, he is already one of AEW's top stars.

Based on his run-ins with Omega thus far, it seems likely Danielson will find himself in the AEW World Championship scene fairly quickly, and it won't be surprising if he is the one to dethrone The Cleaner.

