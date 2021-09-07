3 Trades to Give WWE Raw the Boost Needed to Compete with SmackDown

0 of 3

Photo credit: WWE.com

Stop me if you've heard this already: SmackDown is the best WWE weekly series.

The show is concise and entertaining, and it has more star power than Raw. It's hard to understand how both are produced by the same company sometimes.

This has been a common refrain from viewers this year as WWE's flagship series continues to struggle. Although there are some bright spots like Bobby Lashley and MVP, the three-hour show has become a slog to finish most weeks due to incessant rematches and creative stagnance.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns has made the blue brand must-see television on Friday nights. His ongoing story arc is the best aspect of WWE programming. That is the biggest difference between the two main roster shows.

There just aren't any storylines as compelling on Monday nights. There's also a lack of major stars or an attempt to build new ones. Raw will probably address this issue during the upcoming draft. In the meantime, these are three trades that could give the "A Show" a shot in the arm.