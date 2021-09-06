WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 6

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 6September 6, 2021
Monday's WWE Raw put in a lot of work toward building the card for Extreme Rules on September 26.
RK-Bro's next set of challengers for the Raw tag titles was determined through a tag team turmoil match that included Veer and Jinder Mahal, Mace and T-Bar, Mustafa Ali and Mansoor, The Viking Raiders, AJ Styles and Omos, The New Day and Lucha House Party.
After both men fell short against Damian Priest last week, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre fought in a No. 1 Contender's match to see who would challenge The Archer of Infamy at the pay-per-view.
Charlotte Flair put the Raw Women's Championship on the line against Nia Jax, Reggie battled Akira Tozawa for the 24/7 title and Nikki A.S.H. teamed up with Rhea Ripley to face Natalya and Tamina.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's Raw.
Tag Team Turmoil
Raw opened with each of the teams in the Tag Team Turmoil match giving quick backstage promos about the match. When we went live in the arena, Randy Orton and Riddle came to the ring to give their thoughts.
Bobby Lashley and MVP joined them and wanted payback for the RKO The Viper delivered last week. The All Mighty challenged him to a singles match and The Legend Killer said he would accept on one condition. He wanted it to be a WWE title bout. MVP took Lashley aside and then said the match would happen at Extreme Rules. Lashley added that they were also going to get into the Turmoil match.
