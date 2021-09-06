Free-Agent Contracts 49ers Must Pursue After Preseason

0 of 3

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The start of the 2021 NFL season is less than a week away, and the San Francisco 49ers are gearing up to face the Detroit Lions.

While the 49ers have whittled their roster down to 53 players, a few more moves could be on the horizon. Specifically, San Francisco could look to augment its roster with players from the free-agent pool. With all teams cutting down to 53 players last week, that pool is filled with potential stars and proven performers.

Here, we'll examine three remaining free agents that the 49ers should consider now that the preseason has ended.