Free-Agent Contracts 49ers Must Pursue After Preseason
The start of the 2021 NFL season is less than a week away, and the San Francisco 49ers are gearing up to face the Detroit Lions.
While the 49ers have whittled their roster down to 53 players, a few more moves could be on the horizon. Specifically, San Francisco could look to augment its roster with players from the free-agent pool. With all teams cutting down to 53 players last week, that pool is filled with potential stars and proven performers.
Here, we'll examine three remaining free agents that the 49ers should consider now that the preseason has ended.
CB D.J. Hayden
The 49ers have a stout defensive front seven but could use some reinforcements on the back end. Cornerback Richard Sherman remains unsigned, while starting corner Jason Verrett has an injury history that cannot be ignored.
Bolstering the secondary with a veteran like D.J. Hayden would make a ton of sense for San Francisco. Hayden only appeared in five games during the 2020 season because of a hamstring injury, but he has 91 games and 41 career starts on his resume.
Hayden appeared in 15 games during the 2019 season and allowed an opposing passer rating of only 81.8.
Cornerback depth will be important for any team with playoff aspirations in 2021, as the league is moving to a 17-game schedule. Adding Hayden could help the 49ers defense navigate it.
RB Duke Johnson Jr.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan loves to use multiple running backs in his offense, and the 49ers have an intriguing trio comprising Raheem Mostert and rookies Elijah Mitchell and Trey Sermon. However, Shanahan and the 49ers should consider replacing fourth running back JaMycal Hasty with free-agent vet Duke Johnson Jr.
Adding Johnson, a proven pass-catcher and third-down back, would help provide Shanahan with more creative options offensively.
Johnson saw a diminished role with the Houston Texans in 2020 but averaged 3.5 receptions and 53 scrimmage yards per game over the first five seasons of his career.
The 49ers could utilize Johnson as a receiving back much like they used Jerick McKinnon in 2020. Johnson is a capable runner too, though, having averaged 4.2 yards per carry over the course of his career.
While San Francisco doesn't necessarily need another back, this is a fit that makes too much sense to ignore.
Edge Adrian Clayborn
The 49ers pass rush only produced 30 sacks in 2020, though edge-rusher Nick Bosa missed the majority of the season with a torn ACL. The good news is that Bosa will be ready for Week 1.
"I'm expecting to see a lot of [Bosa]," Shanahan said on KNBR's Murph & Mac show (h/t Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area). "I mean, he's been on a plan this whole way."
Championship hopefuls can never have too many good pass-rushers, though. Even with Bosa expected to be near 100 percent this season, San Francisco should consider a veteran like Adrian Clayborn.
Clayborn has experience rushing from the end position, as he would in San Francisco's 4-3 base. He also remains a productive edge-defender at 33 years old. Though he only played 38 percent of the snaps with the Cleveland Browns last season, Clayborn still finished with 3.5 sacks, 15 quarterback pressures and three tackles for loss.
If the 49ers want to beef up their pass-rushing rotation, they could do much worse than adding Clayborn.
