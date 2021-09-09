Breaking Down the Wrestling War of WWE vs. AEW and What's Next

2 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

AEW was not even a blip on WWE's radar for a while, but recent events have begun to shift the narrative.

In July, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon played down the threat posed by the newer company, per Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.

"AEW is where they are," he said. "I don't really know what their plans are; all I know is what our plans are. I don't consider them competition in the way that I would consider WCW back in the day, not anywhere near close to that."

It was a fair assertion at that time. AEW is certainly not WCW. The brand does not have the resources of Ted Turner to take WWE's top talent away and has not outshone the pro wrestling juggernaut in the ratings game.

However, McMahon is also missing the point. The resources are not the primary concern. What AEW has been able to do is win the hearts of fans and not just those who have always been against WWE.

Many promotions have attempted to sell the line that they are the true professional wrestling company while WWE parades around the label of "sports entertainment." WWE wants to compete with the entertainment industry, while AEW wants to compete within the sport.

Wrestling as a whole is a valuable resource to many television companies. It is built on a loyal fanbase that tunes in every week for the soap opera-style storytelling and the wild athletic moves that come with it. It is not going to be sold the same way as Game of Thrones or even NFL coverage.

These are different mediums that WWE has failed to overlap. AEW is coming for WWE in a way WWE does not feel comfortable matching, which is why it has doubled down on its own strategy since losing ground to the newer promotion.

After WWE NXT was moved to Tuesday nights and avoided competing with AEW, the company began a slow shift. Many top names were released and a brand-new NXT is on the horizon, moving toward size over experience.

If WWE is attempting to rebrand itself in response to AEW's success, that is in a way an acknowledgement of the newer company. It shows WWE is aware there is a threat, but it is unclear if the biggest wrestling company in the world knows how to respond.