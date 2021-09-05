The Real Winners and Losers from 2021 AEW All Out

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

AEW All Out 2021 was set to be a special night, and it more than delivered. Everyone came to compete in one of the most physical and exciting nights in AEW's history.

Many expected this to be special. The promises had been massive. CM Punk returned to a wrestling ring. Kenny Omega and Christian Cage followed up on a fantastic match at AEW Rampage with an even bigger clash. Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix tried to finally end their feud with Matt and Nick Jackson.

Ruby Soho made her expected return to action in a huge way. Jon Moxley got the chance to compete against another New Japan Pro-Wrestling legend Satoshi Kojima. Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole arrived in AEW.

From Punk vs. Darby Allin to Young Bucks vs. Lucha Brothers, this night had so many matches and moments that had everyone talking. It was a night of wins for all of AEW.

There were so many winners on this huge night that it may not even be possible to state any losers on an incredible night of wrestling for All Elite Wrestling.