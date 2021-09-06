Free-Agent Contracts Jets Must Pursue After Preseason

Free-Agent Contracts Jets Must Pursue After PreseasonSeptember 6, 2021
With a first-year head coach, a new wave of young talent and an overhauled roster, the New York Jets are entering a new era in 2021. That officially begins Sunday, when they go on the road to face the Carolina Panthers in their season opener.
New York had a successful offseason, which seemed to carry over into training camp and the preseason. The franchise appears to be on a vastly improved trajectory than it was a year ago, and the Jets are likely to fare better this season than they did in 2020, when they went 2-14.
But even though New York looks better on paper, NFL teams are always trying to find ways to improve. So it's possible some important free-agent signings could occur ahead of Sunday's game—or even after the season begins.
Here's a look at several players the Jets should consider signing for the 2021 season.
Benardrick McKinney, LB
Even though Benardrick McKinney is only 28 and has had plenty of past NFL success, the former Pro Bowler couldn't earn a spot with the Miami Dolphins this preseason. The linebacker was cut ahead of Tuesday's deadline for teams to reduce roster sizes to 53.
The Jets could benefit from adding some depth to their linebacker corps, and McKinney would be a good fit. He wouldn't start over C.J. Mosley at middle linebacker, but he could factor into the rotation and contribute in a way that would improve New York's defense.
McKinney played for the Houston Texans from 2015 to 2020, featuring in at least 14 games in each of his first five seasons. He recorded 95 or more tackles every year from 2016 to 2019. However, he played only four games in 2020, when his season was cut short by shoulder surgery.
The veteran is healthy and ready to go for 2021. The Jets defense should take a big step forward during head coach Robert Saleh's first year in charge, but there is still room for improvement, so McKinney coming to New York could be a beneficial move for both sides.
Trey Burton, TE
Heading into Week 1, Tyler Kroft is likely going to be the Jets' starting tight end. But the 28-year-old hasn't been much of an offensive factor to this point in his career, having recorded 12 or fewer receptions in five of his first six NFL seasons.
New York doesn't have any strong playmakers at tight end, with Ryan Griffin, Dan Brown and Trevon Wesco filling out the rest of the depth chart.
The position took a clear step back after the Jets traded Chris Herndon to the Minnesota Vikings at the end of August. It would make sense for New York to fill that void in its passing game by replacing one of its backup tight ends with a player with more offensive potential. Trey Burton is a low-risk, high-reward option who remains a free agent after spending last season with the Indianapolis Colts.
Although Burton is three years removed from his best season (569 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games with the Chicago Bears in 2018), the 29-year-old can still be a valuable piece in an offense. He even scored two rushing touchdowns for the Colts last year.
It couldn't hurt to surround rookie quarterback Zach Wilson with another veteran receiving option, and Burton's arrival would improve the tight end group.
Nick Easton, OL
New York has a solid offensive line, with several starters in place who are likely to be building blocks moving forward. However, the team is lacking depth, particularly on the interior, where Dan Feeney is the only healthy backup for the center and guard positions.
The Jets don't need to make a flashy signing, especially with rookie Alijah Vera-Tucker, Connor McGovern and Greg Van Roten locked into starting spots in the three middle spots up front. But they could be in some trouble if they get hit by injuries early in the season.
Nick Easton has experience at left guard, center and right guard over his first four NFL seasons, having spent two years the Minnesota Vikings and two with the New Orleans Saints. Over that time, he's played in 45 games and made 32 starts.
Even if Easton doesn't make a huge impact, he would likely be a low-cost signing who would improve the Jets' O-line corps. But even if they don't fancy Easton, bringing in another offensive lineman to provide some depth would be wise.