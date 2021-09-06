Free-Agent Contracts Jets Must Pursue After Preseason

0 of 3

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

With a first-year head coach, a new wave of young talent and an overhauled roster, the New York Jets are entering a new era in 2021. That officially begins Sunday, when they go on the road to face the Carolina Panthers in their season opener.

New York had a successful offseason, which seemed to carry over into training camp and the preseason. The franchise appears to be on a vastly improved trajectory than it was a year ago, and the Jets are likely to fare better this season than they did in 2020, when they went 2-14.

But even though New York looks better on paper, NFL teams are always trying to find ways to improve. So it's possible some important free-agent signings could occur ahead of Sunday's game—or even after the season begins.

Here's a look at several players the Jets should consider signing for the 2021 season.