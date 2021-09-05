USMNT vs. Canada: World Cup Qualifying Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The United States men's national team plays its first home game of Concacaf World Cup qualifying Sunday against one of the rising nations in the men's game.

The USMNT welcomes Canada to Nissan Stadium in Nashville for its only home match of the September international break.

Gregg Berhalter's squad picked up a 0-0 draw in El Salvador on Thursday to kick off the 14-match octagonal round, from which the top three will advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

With three games in less than a week, squad rotation and depth come into play for Sunday's clash against Canada and Wednesday's trip to Honduras. For example, first-choice center back John Brooks was kept out of the starting lineup Thursday so he will be fresh for Sunday's showdown.

The U.S. could be without Christian Pulisic and Zack Steffen for a second straight game. Pulisic is working back to fitness after a positive COVID-19 test while at Chelsea, and Steffen is dealing with a back issue.

USMNT vs. Canada Info

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Date: Sunday, September 5

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook): USMNT -185 (bet $185 to win $100); Canada +475 (bet $100 to win $475); draw +280

Preview

The goal is simple for the USMNT on Sunday: earn three points.

If the Americans win 95 percent of their home games and pick up some results on the road, like they did in El Salvador, they should be in a terrific position to advance to Qatar.

Canada put itself in an unfavorable spot out of the gates, drawing with Honduras in Toronto on Thursday.

Mexico was the only team to win its octagonal opener, beating Jamaica 2-1. Panama and Costa Rica played to a scoreless draw in the other match.

El Tri visits Costa Rica on Sunday, Jamaica hosts Panama and El Salvador welcomes Honduras toEstadio Cuscatlan. With Mexico on the road in a tough spot, the USMNT could move level on points with its top continental rival through a victory on home soil.

However, it appears that the U.S. will have to beat its rival to the north without its first-choice goalkeeper or its top playmaker at full strength. Steffen is dealing with back spasms that will keep him out for the second straight contest. Pulisic did not travel to El Salvador as he works to regain fitness after testing positive for COVID-19.

New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner should be handed the No. 1 shirt once again Sunday. He earned a clean sheet Thursday and in the USMNT's most recent clash with Canada in the Concacaf Gold Cup group stage on July 18.

Turner's club teammate Tajon Buchanan, who recently inked a deal with Club Brugge that starts after the end of the MLS season, is one of Canada's top threats. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Buchanan should test the USMNT's biggest area of weakness at full back.

Sergino Dest will likely be moved over to right back by Berhalter after he struggled at left back in the scoreless draw with El Salvador. That could allow Antonee Robinson to slide into the starting XI to deal with Buchanan's pace. Dest would be matched up with Davies if he starts in his natural right back slot.

A fresh Brooks should help the USMNT deal with Davies, Buchanan and Cyle Larin in Nashville.

The logical partner for Brooks would be Nashville SC's Walker Zimmerman, who has experience playing on the Nissan Stadium pitch. Zimmerman was an unused substitute in El Salvador. However, Berhalter may call on Miles Robinson for the second straight game. Robinson earned his call-up through a fantastic July at the Gold Cup.

The other concern for the USMNT is where the goals come from. Josh Sargent was not great Thursday and the U.S. needs sharpness in the final third to finish off any significant chances.

Berhalter likely went with Sargent against El Salvador because he is the most experienced forward in the group. If there is a willingness to start someone with fewer international caps, Jordan Pefok could lead the line. Pefok burst on to the USMNT radar with a double-digit scoring effort for Young Boys last season.

The U.S. has plenty of attacking talent on its roster, but most of the other forward options are better suited in wing positions or behind the main striker.

Regardless of who plays up top, the Americans need to find a way to score. Getting a win would allow them to head to Honduras with a good amount of confidence.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.