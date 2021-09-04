UFC Fight Night 191 Results: Derek Brunson Beats Darren Till via Submission

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Derek Brunson extended his winning streak to five in an emphatic third-round submission win over Darren Till to close out UFC Fight Night 191 from the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Brunson couldn't have asked for a better start to the fight. After Till landed some clean punches early he was able to change levels and score a takedown. From there, it was bad news for Till. Brunson rained down elbows and other ground-and-pound to get an early lead.

Till eventually worked his way back to the feet, but the damage was done. As the fight went to the second round he once again had the slight edge in the striking but wasn't able to keep things standings. After a few failed attempts, Brunson dragged him back to the mat and scored at will again.

Things really got interesting in the third round. Till knew he needed to make a change and came out aggressive. He landed a stinging left hand that seemed to shake Brunson, but the reactionary takedown turned out to be the beginning of the end for Till.

In the ensuing scramble, he slapped on the rear-naked choke and forced the tap from Till.

After the fight, Brunson wasted no time in calling out middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

With five consecutive wins and some dominant performances since returning to his wrestling roots, he might get what he wants soon.

Main card

Derek Brunson def. Darren Till via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:13 of Round 3

def. Darren Till via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:13 of Round 3 Tom Aspinall def. Serghei Spivac via TKO at 2:30 of Round 1

def. via TKO at 2:30 of Round 1 Alex Morono def. David Zawada via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

def. David via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Khalil Rountree Jr. def. Modestas Bukauskas via TKO at 2:30 of Round 2

Jr. def. via TKO at 2:30 of Round 2 Paddy Pimblett def. Luigi Vendramini via TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 4:25

Preliminary card

Molly McCann def. Ji Yeon Kim via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Kim via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Jack Shore def. Liudvik Sholinian via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Julian Erosa def. Charles Jourdain via submission (D’ Arce choke) at 2:56 of Round 3

def. Charles Jourdain via submission (D’ choke) at 2:56 of Round 3 Marc-Andre Barriault def. Dalcha Lungiambula via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Tom Aspinall def. Sergey Spivac

Rising English heavyweight Tom Aspinall continued his ascent up the rankings with an electric knockout win over Sergey Spivac.

He's been impressive every time out, and this time, he showed he doesn't need much of an opening. He slipped in an elbow in the clinch that sent his opponent tumbling and brought about the end of the fight in just a little over half a round.

The 28-year-old continues to show he's ready for bigger and better fights. He is now 4-0 in the UFC with all four wins coming by finish. He submitted Andrei Arlovski last time out, showing that he's more than just a one-trick pony.

Spivac has some credibility as an opponent. He was 4-2 in the UFC coming into the bout with wins over Tai Tuivasa and Aleksei Oleinik to his name. But he barely mounted any offense in this spot.

Expect Aspinall to get a big name in the heavyweight division sooner rather than later. It's likely he'll be the favorite given his dynamic striking and finishing ability.

Alex Morono def. David Zawada

Alex Morono made a name for himself with a win over Donald Cerrone last time out. Against David Zawada he made sure to keep the momentum going. He was the undisputed better fighter in the Octagon the whole way through, taking a clean 30-27 sweep on all three scorecards.

Morono's boxing was the difference in this one. Whether he was the aggressor or not he came away with the better punches in nearly every exchange.

The 31-year-old showcased strong counterpunching skills as well as the ability to lead the dance with his jabs.

The win gives him six wins in his last eight fights with the two losses coming against Anthony Pettis and Khaos Williams. It wouldn't be surprising to see him get another ranked opponent in the near future.

Khalil Rountree Jr. def. Modestas Bukauskas

From the outset, Khalil Rountree Jr. came out on a mission to finish Modestas Bukauskas. One nasty leg kick later, it was mission accomplished for the 31-year-old.

In the first round, Rountree came out swinging for the fences and put his opponent on the defensive early. Bukauskas was left desperately circling away for much of the early moments in the round. He eventually settled as Rountree's volume tapered off.

However, the slower pace started to let Bukauskas throw his jab. In the second round, Rountree started to time the jab and threw a brutal leg kick right as he was coming in.

The kick appeared to cause injury and instantly brought an end to the fight.

The win is big for Rountree, as he was coming into the fight on a two-fight losing streak. He has oscillated between middleweight and light heavyweight throughout his career but really looked good at the heavier weight this time around.

He continues to show that when he's on and focused he's a dangerous striker.

Paddy Pimblett def. Luigi Vendramini

Cage Warriors star Paddy Pimblett didn't have a perfect UFC debut, but the end result was pretty nice. The Liverpool native scored a vicious first-round TKO win over Luigi Vendramini to kick off the main card.

Vendramini was the first to score. Pimblett has made a name for himself in the European fight organization for his aggression and power, but Vendramini wasn't afraid to fire back.

Pimblett weathered the early storm and kept coming forward. Once he had an opening, he wasted no time in putting his opponent away:

Early struggles aside, Pimblett lived up to the hype. He was obviously fighting a flawed opponent in Vendramini. He's just 1-2 in three UFC fights, but for now he is living up to the hype and should be expected to continue to make noise as he attempts to move up the rankings.