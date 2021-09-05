Best Booking Options For Daniel Bryan's AEW Debut at All Out

WWE

When it comes to Daniel Bryan in All Elite Wrestling and his possible debut during Sunday's All Out pay-per-view, the options seem endless.

Granted, fans don't know for a fact that Bryan will be there. Heck, fans don't even know whether Bryan would go by the name Daniel Bryan or loop back to Bryan Danielson or something else.

But all signs point to it happening, especially if the company is at all worried about fans again being unable to attend live events soon because of the pandemic. Bumping up Bryan's debut to Sunday night instead of having it take place the looming major event in New York would make sense.

With CM Punk already in the door and Bryan seemingly next up as a dramatic shift in pro wrestling's landscape continues, let's outline some of the best booking options for the big moment. Keep in mind that it's hard for AEW to go wrong with any option. Look how well it handled Punk's debut, letting him open the show for one of the most iconic moments in wrestling history, as opposed to letting crowd chants derail the broadcast until he arrived.

The Kenny Omega Staredown

Part of why it's so interesting to book Bryan's AEW debut is because it's hard to get a read on what match will close the show.

But the Kenny Omega-Christian Cage bout for the AEW World Championship seems like a candidate to cap off the event. And having that result in a staredown between Omega and Bryan would go down as an all-time moment.

Omega is arguably the best in the world, with only Bryan and a few others right there alongside him. To say the two could put on a classic match would be quite the understatement. It's only natural for Bryan to show up and challenge the top dog, dream-match status notwithstanding. While Punk has made it clear he still wants to see whether he can go while helping along younger talents, Bryan is going to have a different vibe.

The career parallels between Omega and Bryan before reaching this hypothetical point make for an amazing foundational block for a feud too. Imagine those two having a staredown in the middle of the ring flanked by a sold-out crowd doing the Yes! chant (let's be honest: it transcends WWE).

But as great as that moment might seem on paper, it isn't the only option.

The MJF Interruption

Much of what AEW could do with Bryan on Sunday night hinges on what sort of character he's portraying.

If he's a heel, straight-up attacking someone works. If he's a tweener, a staredown might be more appropriate. If he's just the good guy we most commonly know from WWE, that's MJF territory.

Say Bryan goes the Punk route and just debuts normally, taking a victory lap down to the ring before starting to cut a promo. That's when a heel like MJF, preferably fresh off a victory over Chris Jericho, forcing the veteran to retire, comes out.

MJF is on a rocket ship to the moon as far as being one of the best heels we've seen in decades goes. He would draw nuclear heat for spoiling a good moment with his obnoxious chatter and pinky ring, never mind help to tell an amazing long-term story.

This would also help AEW avoid the "another WWE feud rehashed" criticism while introducing viewers who don't usually check out the promotion to MJF, one of the best things going in pro wrestling today.

With/Against CM Punk

First things first: Don't count out the possibility of Bryan arriving to save Punk from some scenario and then tagging with him against the likes of The Young Bucks. It writes itself.

More interesting, though, would be Bryan coming in hot and attacking Punk. The best wrestling stories weave in real life, and let's be honest, Punk stole the momentum and spotlight of Bryan's prospective arrival in AEW. A heelish Bryan could take issue with that and send a flying knee Punk's way after he picks up a win over Darby Allin during his in-ring AEW debut.

Fun, right? There are countless ways to do it, though it would seem such a moment would require it closing the show. And if it becomes clear that Punk-Allin is the main event, it would make the Bryan reveal that much more predictable. Then again, Punk's debut shows that predictable can still be historic.

Regardless, it's hard to go wrong with Punk-Bryan. Anyone who throws out a "we've seen this before in WWE" nitpick just isn't understanding or appreciating the historical connection and parallel between these two.

Poetic is the word that comes to mind if these two rekindle their connection by starting their AEW careers in earnest together. Whether it's an attack or just a staredown, this is the best option and one that would create a feud with history-making potential.