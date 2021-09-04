Will Logan Paul Wrestle? Reigns vs. Balor and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Considering this wasn't a post- or pre-pay-per-view episode, Friday's SmackDown was more eventful than usual.

The night started with some classic tag team wrestling, with The Usos facing The Street Profits in a non-title match. If the Profits won, they would have had an argument for a shot at the belts.

Becky Lynch returned to deliver another promo but was quickly joined by Bianca Belair for a tense exchange. The EST even threw out an official challenge, but The Man didn't seem interested in putting her title on the line.

Kevin Owens had Happy Corbin and Logan Paul as guests on The KO Show, Edge and Seth Rollins continued their ongoing saga and Roman Reigns put the Universal Championship on the line against Finn Balor.

Lets take a look at the biggest moments from Friday's show.