Will Logan Paul Wrestle? Reigns vs. Balor and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Will Logan Paul Wrestle? Reigns vs. Balor and More WWE SmackDown FalloutSeptember 4, 2021
Considering this wasn't a post- or pre-pay-per-view episode, Friday's SmackDown was more eventful than usual.
The night started with some classic tag team wrestling, with The Usos facing The Street Profits in a non-title match. If the Profits won, they would have had an argument for a shot at the belts.
Becky Lynch returned to deliver another promo but was quickly joined by Bianca Belair for a tense exchange. The EST even threw out an official challenge, but The Man didn't seem interested in putting her title on the line.
Kevin Owens had Happy Corbin and Logan Paul as guests on The KO Show, Edge and Seth Rollins continued their ongoing saga and Roman Reigns put the Universal Championship on the line against Finn Balor.
Lets take a look at the biggest moments from Friday's show.
The Street Profits Are Making Gains
SmackDown wasted little time getting to the action Friday. The Usos and The Street Profits had a non-title tag match to kick off the show and immediately set the tone for the night.
Both teams were at the top of their games and put on a great performance. After a hard-fought battle, The Usos were disqualified when Jey refused to get out of the ring while Jimmy was the legal man.
The twins proceeded to throw Angelo Dawkins into the steps before Montez Ford took out both men with a massive dive over the top rope that almost ended with him landing on the top of his head.
Even though they didn't win by pinfall or submission, The Street Profits may be able to turn this into a tag title opportunity if WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville are in a giving mood.
After all, we've seen people earn title shots for less.
The Beast, The Prince and The Tribal Chief
While Paul Heyman was speaking with Kayla Braxton, he appeared to receive a call from Brock Lesnar. He looked nervous as he spoke to The Beast and said he would deliver a message for him.
He told Reigns that Lesnar would be at the following week's SmackDown, but The Tribal Chief seemed to think he was secretly in the arena, possibly preparing some kind of sneak attack. For one of the first times since his return in August 2020, he looked nervous.
Meanwhile, Reigns had to worry about defending his Universal Championship against Finn Balor. As the challenger prepared for the champion to make his entrance, The Usos unleashed a vicious assault against him until The Street Profits made the save.
The Prince chose to compete despite the disadvantage, which is exactly what The Tribal Chief was counting on. Even though he hit his finisher, Balor was no match for a fresh Reigns. After kicking out of the Coup de Grace, the universal champion locked in a guillotine choke to get the win.
As the winner made his exit, there was a brief flash of red light in the arena. This has led many to believe The Demon will be making an appearance soon. If he does, we may have a new universal champion before long.
Lesnar never made an appearance, but he's clearly in Reigns' head. It is going to be interesting to see how Heyman reacts to having his two most successful clients in the same building on the next episode.
Becky Lynch's Heel Turn May Work Out After All
Lynch came out to deliver another promo and continued to receive a babyface reaction despite WWE's clear intention to make her a heel. The crowd even booed when she brought up Belair.
Fortunately for The EST, she also received a good reaction when she came out to respond, so it doesn't look like the audience is turning on her. It just seems like nobody wanted to boo The Man.
The champion tried to talk some trash about Belair, but the former titleholder spoke the truth about what makes her different from everybody else.
She challenged Lynch to put her belt on the line. The Man appeared to consider it before turning down the request and walking away for the second straight week. This was the moment a small number of fans began to jeer. The more Lynch backs down from fights, the easier it will be to sell her heel turn.
It's going to take some time, but the slow burn might be the best approach here. Lynch was beloved before she went on a hiatus in spring 2020, so getting the WWE Universe to boo her is not going to be easy.
Pearce and Deville informed The Man that she would be defending the SmackDown Women's Championship against Belair at Extreme Rules on Sept. 26, so in the meantime she will have to do something other than back down from fights to get the WWE Universe to buy her as a heel.
Edge Still Owns Real Estate in Seth Rollins' Head
Rollins and Cesaro had a fantastic match Friday, but it didn't exactly have a happy ending for The Swiss Cyborg.
The Architect used the strut brace from a steel chair to apply a submission to Cesaro, proving his loss to Edge still haunts him to this day.
As he tried to injure Cesaro, Edge ran down with his own steel chair to make the save. He and Rollins didn't make contact, but the plan has been set in motion.
On the next episode, emanating from Madison Square Garden in New York, Edge will battle Rollins. However, that probably won't be their final encounter.
With Extreme Rules coming up, it seems likely that they will end up having one final encounter at the PPV with some kind of hardcore stipulation. It would be a fitting conclusion to the story they have told for the past couple of months.
Is WWE Setting Up Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens?
Owens hosted an episode of The KO Show on Friday with Corbin as his guest, but he didn't expect to have to deal with Paul too.
Happy Corbin said he and Paul had a great time watching the recent Jake Paul fight and won a bunch of money betting on it. KO proceeded to roast both men until things got awkward.
As Paul and Owens prepared to throw hands, Corbin stepped in and hit KO with the mic before chokeslamming him to end the segment.
This is probably going to lead to Owens and Corbin having a match, but it also looks like WWE might be setting up Paul vs. Owens.
Paul is a heat magnet, and it wouldn't be surprising to find out WWE wanted to capitalize on his fame by having him wrestle at least once. And as annoying as he is, Paul has proved to be a natural athlete. If he does have a match in WWE at some point, KO will probably make sure he puts in the work to make it as entertaining as possible.
There was a lot to enjoy about Friday's SmackDown. Hopefully that trend continues and builds up to a fun Extreme Rules PPV.