AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 3

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

After months of buildup and weeks of storytelling and big moments, AEW All Out weekend is finally upon us. However, before we get to the pay-per-view, All Elite Wrestling had one more stop to make before the show with Friday's Rampage.

This week's show took place in the Now Arena, which will also house the All Out PPV on Sunday. With Wednesday's Dynamite and Week 3 of Rampage also taking place in Chicago, AEW fans in Illinois have been making up for lost time caused by the pandemic.

Before he battles CM Punk on Sunday, Darby Allin faced Daniel Garcia on Friday. Sting was at ringside for Allin while 2.0 supported Garcia. Punk watched it all go down from the commentary table.

We also saw Malakai Black continue his feud with The Nightmare Family as he took on Lee Johnson, and Kris Statlander had an uphill battle when she faced Jamie Hayter and Rebel in a handicap match.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on the go-home episode of Rampage before All Out.